‘A Magical Badlands Christmas’ is Medora’s new way to spread holiday cheer

MEDORA, N.D. — The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation (TRMF) is delighted to announce, in conjunction with three sold-out weekends of live shows in Medora, North Dakota, “A Magical Badlands Christmas” will be available for the first time ever through livestream and on demand platforms for folks to stream in their home when it's convenient for them.
The show is a twist on the former traveling Christmas show produced by Bill Sorensen. Although it is not traveling to 25-plus communities and filling thousands of seats this year, TRMF is pleased to share a creative solution so friends of Medora can enjoy it wherever they find themselves this holiday season.
Sorensen has produced this year's show with the theme, “We Need Christmas.”
"We know people need Christmas more than ever this year, and we excited to offer that while sharing some of our favorite themes of the season,” he said. “The cast features present and past stars of Medora who have been hard at work creating a show full of heartwarming favorites that families will love."
The show will be live-streamed from the Old Town Hall Theater on Saturday, Dec. 12. Purchasers will have access to watch either or both, live shows happening at 3 p.m. MDT and 7:30 p.m. MDT with their livestream link. Purchasing the livestream will be available exclusively at Medora.com/BadlandsChristmas.
A live recording of the Saturday, Dec. 12 show will be available starting Sunday, Dec. 13 for on demand streaming. Purchasers of the on demand streaming option will have access to the show link for 48 hours. Purchasing on demand will be available exclusively at Medora.com/BadlandsChristmas.
"This show has traveled for six years and entertained many wonderful crowds across four states," Sorensen said. ”This year is no different. Even though we are not traveling to greet thousands of friends of Medora in their own community, it warms our hearts knowing we can still share the spirit of Christmas with families right in the comfort of their own homes."
This is TRMF's first time live-streaming a Medora-based production. Details about livestream and on demand access can be found at Medora.com/BadlandsChristmas.
The Medora Musical is proudly presented by the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.
The TRMF is a public non-profit organization that was formed in 1986 by a multi-million dollar gift from Harold Schafer and his family – most famously known as the founders of the Gold Seal Company, the maker of Mr. Bubble, Glass Wax and other nationally-known household products.
For Harold, the beauty and history of Medora and the Badlands was just too much to let disappear with the sands of time – so he made it his life’s work to save it for generations to come. He began his labor of love in 1962, revitalized what we know today as the Medora Musical in 1965. Harold continued giving to the historic cow town frequented by Theodore Roosevelt, the Marquis de Mores, and many-a rough-and-tumble westerner until his passing in 2001.
Today, we at TRMF strive to accomplish its mission to preserve, present, and serve all that Harold loved about Medora by operating history, education, entertainment businesses that allow the traveling public to fully enjoy the beautiful North Dakota Badlands.
Through the contributions and teamwork of a board of directors, a full-time staff of 50, 300 seasonal employees, over 600 seasonal volunteers, and financial backing from generous supporters, TRMF connects people to Medora for positive, life-changing experiences.
