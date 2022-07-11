A masterpiece of fun

High temperatures and Sunday afternoon rain did not discourage the fourth annual Borderline Chalkfest’s participants and visitors.
Four artists received People’s Choice awards following the two-day event that concluded Sunday, July 11 in downtown Wahpeton. The winners include professional Santiago Hernandez, Mexico, honored for his depiction of a hunter stalking bison; semi-professional Allison Olstad, Jordan, Minnesota, honored for her image of Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man; and a pair of top amateur artists: Ava Bernstein, Christine, North Dakota, who created the scene of a flamingo in paradise, and Alexa Sjurseth, originally from Fargo, who created a house of cards.
“Because it’s summer,” said Bernstein, 14 and a student at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota, when asked Saturday, July 10 why she sketched a flamingo with chalk.
Several pieces of art were created intentionally. Maria Loh, Fargo, was the artist behind “Faith Under the Rubble.” The image of a church enduring amid turmoil seemed to Loh to be a meaningful response to devastation.
“I wanted to bring this piece out and have people see it,” she said.
Tonya Youngberg, Farmington, Utah, created a “Top Gun: Maverick”-themed piece.
“I wanted to do something that was more positive and could bring people together instead of causing controversy,” Youngberg said. “I’ve been doing art professionally for over 20 years. I travel all over the world with the different festivals. Any time I can encourage a kid or an adult to try any kind of artwork, I feel like I’ve succeeded.”
Shawn McCann, a 1998 Wahpeton High School graduate, was among Borderline Chalkfest’s organizers and participants. His featured piece this year depicted a pair of toy racers. Once finished, passersby could sit “in” the sidecar.
“We’ve had a pretty good reaction from the crowd so far,” McCann said Saturday. “People know to come back Sunday, when the pieces are finished. Either way, they’ve been loving it. It’s fun to see the crowds come out and the people come together.”
Volunteers included Beth Stelton, Bismarck, North Dakota. Stelton, who was part of a five-member family reunion amid Borderline Chalkfest, handed out chalk and other goodies to amateur artists.
“Really, I’ve just been people watching. We’re having a great time reminiscing,” Stelton said.
Mallory Anderson, 12, drew a stylized “B” in honor of the Breckenridge School District. Mallory and her brother Breyer, 7, teamed up for a piece.
“I drew the dog because I like dogs,” Mallory Anderson said. “I drew the cow because we have cows at home. I drew the rainbow as the first thing I did.”
Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Kunkel and Mary Wolfgram, who served as president of the Chamber board in 2021, were on hand to check out how busy Borderline Chalkfest was.
“We’ve had some really good sponsors,” Kunkel said. “It’s the busiest I’ve ever seen this.”
“We hope to keep Borderline Chalkfest an annual event,” Wolfgram said.
Organized by the Chamber, Borderline Chalkfest was co-sponsored by Nadine Julson, LLC, the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Interstate Engineering, Driftwood Lounge, Edward Jones — Jodi Hendrickson, Red River Communications, Brüder’s Butcher, Smith Motors, Drifter Chic Boutique, Healing Arts Chiropractic, Scott’s Electric, Casey’s General Store, Digital Guru, American Family Insurance — Miller & Associates, Hornstein Chiropractic, Daily News and Tiny Tykes Inc., according to a poster.
Rylee Slivicki, 18, made her Borderline Chalkfest debut in 2021. Since then, she has spent the year traveling.
“It’s been out of this world,” Slivicki said Saturday. “It’s so fun. All the people here are like a true community. We’ve traveled to different festivals. It’s just a blast.”
McCann, although a little wet Sunday afternoon, was thankful that this year’s Borderline Chalkfest went as well as it did.
“People are going to be able to see this art for the next few days and have a blast, just like we did in creating it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.