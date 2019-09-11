Emily DeVries and Jacob Petermann were twice paired up on Monday, Sept. 9.
Seniors at Wahpeton High School, DeVries and Petermann were candidates for the 2019 Homecoming Queen and King title. The duo won the honors in an assembly at the high school auditorium.
“It was great and unexpected,” DeVries said.
“It’s a lot of fun and just amazing to me,” Petermann added.
Homecoming court candidates are nominated by Wahpeton High School’s senior class. The entire student body votes for the king and queen.
DeVries and Petermann admitted they didn’t expect to both win.
“It’s very kind of the student body,” DeVries said.
Wahpeton’s homecoming court is completed by Lexie Carlson and Isaac Wohlers; Raegan Klosterman and Isaac Getz; Jordyn Kahler and Corbin Cornelius; and Samantha Pithey and Thomas Withuski.
Prior to the announcement, the young men and women listened to a saxophone ensemble performance, faced off by gender in “Family Feud” and tested their knowledge of “Who Is Most Likely.” Cassie DeVillers and Jaylyn Romereim were the game show hostesses, while Jared Bartels and Jazmine Hill emceed the evening.
Joshua Darwin and Emily Gilsrud, Wahpeton High School’s 2018 Homecoming King and Queen, were on hand to crown this year’s winners.
Wahpeton Public Schools is gearing up for the Huskies’ Friday, Sept. 13 match against the Miners from Beulah, North Dakota.
“Hopefully the football team wins on homecoming day,” Petermann said.
DeVries, meanwhile, enjoys showing her school spirit. She had fun with “Pajama Day,” held Monday, Sept. 9, and looks forward to more activities.
“I love dressing up,” DeVries said. “I love being comfy in school in PJs. All week will be fun.”
“If she dresses up, I’ll dress up,” Petermann said.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for continued homecoming coverage. An album of coronation photos is available at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.