The first time you bag a buck is not something you’re likely to forget, especially when you get to share that moment with your father.
Son Logan Falk and father Nate Falk of Hankinson, North Dakota, had this opportunity on Dec. 31, 2020. The opportunity was given to them by the non-profit organization Outdoor Adventure Foundation.
Since 2009, the Outdoor Adventure Foundation has coordinated excursions for children diagnosed with cancer.
Logan Falk, 14, was diagnosed with lymphatic t-cell leukemia on Dec. 21, 2017.
“It’s been a little over three years. [Logan] had a 10-month battle with heavy treatment. We’re in maintenance now, oral chemo every day and once a month blood testing and IV treatment,” Nate said.
The initial 10-month battle was brutal for Logan and the entire family, Nate said.
In early spring 2018 doctors couldn’t detect any more cancer. That didn’t necessarily mean Logan was cancer-free, but none has been detected since, Nate said.
The Falks initially found out about the Outdoor Adventure Foundation while Logan was in the hospital.
“I had seen the brochures in Roger Maris. You’ve got a lot of time on your hands to wander the halls waiting for lab results and waiting for medicine and all that, and I just never thought to reach out to them,” Nate said.
Their initial invitation from the Outdoor Adventure Foundation was to attend a banquet in Fargo, something that never ended up happening due to Logan feeling sick, and inclement weather.
In the fall of 2020, the Outdoor Adventure Foundation reached out to the Falks for an opportunity to go bag a buck. Their first two trips did not yield any success. They saw a lot of does during their time out, but no bucks.
“Then they reached out to us again, right before Christmas and said they’d like to hook us up and we made it work for Dec. 31 and that was a successful hunt,” Nate said.
Phillip Heitkamp, their guide, helped scout the area before the Falks arrival. On Dec. 17, Heitkamp received a call asking him to help with the hunt and gladly accepted. Heitkamp had been familiar with the Outdoor Adventure Foundation for two years, but this was the first time he was able to volunteer.
“They told me they had him out multiple times and all he wanted to do was shoot a buck and hadn’t seen a buck and they asked if I could help. I called around to a bunch of people that I knew to see if they had some land I could find some deer on, late season. I probably had a little over 10,000 acres of people that said yes within that night,” Heitkamp said.
Every morning and night for two weeks, Heitkamp would make the 45 minute drive from Kent, Minnesota, to the hunting location just north of Wyndmere to find the ideal buck, slowly moving cameras closer and closer to where the deer were going to sleep until he found just the right buck.
On the day of the hunt they posted up and waited for their moment.
Logan had been pheasant hunting before, but this was his first time hunting deer on his own.
“I liked watching the animals and just trying to find a nice one to shoot,” Logan said.
Watching the animals paid off. A buck emerged and made its way to the bait pile. Obscured by branches, Logan waited for his opportunity and timed the perfect vital shot. Hitting the branches could have altered the bullets path.
“You’re talking through it, sometimes dads are a little bit too overbearing and maybe I was in that moment, but I just wanted to make sure it was successful for him and the people guiding us … You like to guide your kids, but also like to let them do their own thing and take it upon themselves to do some of these things and he did it,” Nate said.
After 10 to 15 minutes of fighting off buck fever, Logan lined up the shot, pulled the trigger and got his first buck. Logan wasn’t sure he got the buck at first, he thought the shot had missed.
“That was awesome. It was the first deer I’ve shot, probably the biggest one I’ll ever shoot,” Logan said.
Nate agreed. “It’s bigger than anything I’ve shot and probably ever will shoot.”
Heitkamp was nearby when the shot rang out.
“[It was] mighty exciting. We were sitting there around 11:30, I was in my vehicle by an approach and the president of the foundation, Brian, was in his vehicle. It was probably 10 degrees sitting there with our windows down in our pickup, just about napping when we heard the shot and we both woke up right away,” Heitkamp said.
The Falks still have the bullet that took down the prized buck.
The experience was more than just the harvested buck. It was a moment to appreciate the outdoors and prioritize it just a little more.
“We’re busy people and I personally don’t make enough time to hunt myself, which means I don’t make enough time to hunt with my kids either. We hunt together, but this opportunity pressed the issue. We were humbled by the offer and it was just something we had to do. It was very rewarding and not because he shot a really nice buck, a once in a lifetime buck,” Nate said.
Logan enjoys the outdoors and said he foresees more hunting in his future. Logan’s last chemo treatment will occur in May 2021 and from there his health will be monitored.
“To see the joy on Logan’s face and my face, we had a really rich experience,” Nate said.
