A Place for Friends to receive nearly $5,000 from Wilkin County

Wilkin County vice-chair Commissioner Lyle Hovland called the Nov. 15 meeting to order in chairman Jon Green’s absence. The four present commissioners approved the agenda and consent agenda unanimously, followed by a meeting of unanimous motions.
Bundled into the consent agenda was the approval for purchase of service agreements with Someplace Safe Parenting Time and Prebyterian Family Foundation, Inc, a county-issued credit card for a sheriff’s deputy and appointment of Sheriff Tony Harris to the Central Minnesota ESB Next Generation 911 Committee.
After a monthly report from the Highway Department, Shawna Korinek, director of A Place for Friends, sat before the board to request funds.
Korinek informed the board she’d been the head of the club for the past nine years and that currently, they have nearly 40 members. However, she said the club is essentially in a maintenance stage with $25,600 in revenue plus miscellaneous grants and roughly $33,000 in expenditures.
While the club isn’t in danger of shutting down, Korinek said the building they currently meet in has water damage and isn’t conducive to a safe and healthy environment. Although, as the club is in a maintenance stage and has certain security needs, like a locking-office to protect clientele documents, they haven’t been able to find a new place to meet.
Asking the commissioners for funds totaling $4,800, Korinek would add $400 a month to the revenue stream, allowing for a breath of fresh air.
Commissioners verified that the club serves folks solely in Wilkin County. Korinek confirmed, further explaining that most members lived in Breckenridge, but they have a few members from around the county, like Foxhome and Campbell. The group has close to 20 gatherings a month.
“If my math is correct, you have four gatherings per week,” Commissioner Neal Folstad asked.
“Yes,” Korinek responded. “We generally aim to have between three and five gatherings a week.”
Satisfied with Korinek’s presentation and the impact the club has on Wilkin County, the commissioners unanimously approved a motion to give A Place for Friends $4,800 from the county’s general fund.
“Thank you so much ... stop by any time,” Korinek said, inviting commissioners to future club gatherings. “Monday at the United Methodist Church, I’m cooking lunch.”
Following the good-news trend, the commissioners also approved the planting of a tree in Richels Park to honor Troy Green. Green, who died in a motorcycle accident in October, was a loved member of the Breckenridge community and this tree will exist in his memory.
Wilkin Jail Administrator Aaron Wood, got unanimous approval from the board to enter into an agreement with Thomson Reuters for a West Flex subscription for inmate use. This would prevent the already-short-staffed correctional officers from having to escort inmates upstairs to the law library computer, according to Wood.
It will be the same database, just now-usable on the three current devices for inmates to use. The money to support this subscription, $114 a month, will come from inmate enrichment funds. Essentially, when inmates purchase snacks or other items at commissary, those funds will go towards the West Flex subscription.
Retiring Family Services Director Dave Sayler gave the board his monthly report, including positive performance report results and exponential cost for out-of-home placements for children.
According to the performance reports, Wilkin County has consistently beat regional performances and in almost all cases they’ve outperformed statewide numbers.
The county is also ‘outperforming’ many metropolitan areas in Minnesota for out-of-home care, according to 2020 data from the Department of Human Services. Wilkin reportedly has 24.3 placements per 1000, while counties that dwarf it like Otter Tail and Clay, have placements in the 13 per 1,000 range.
This outperformance is not a positive thing though, according to Sayler. The cost for these placements is exorbitant and many places are full to the brim.
Sayler gave an example to the board about someone losing their placement because they were infected with COVID-19 and couldn’t be placed for about a week.
“These places will basically hold your spot for one day before filling it,” Sayler explained.
The road forward is bleak. These placements cost far too much and counties have to bear 100% of the cost, according to Sayler. The state used to split these costs with the counties, but since they’re not, Wilkin will need to spend thousands to continue providing adequate services.
The meeting came to its conclusion with Wilkin Auditor/Treasurer Janelle Krump’s quarterly report and a list of tax-forfeited properties that the commissioners would need to decide what to do with.
According to Krump, one property is being bought back by its previous owners, but the others need a decision. With conversation about the viability of reconstruction or refurbishing, the board approved a motion to clear all uninhabitable lots.
The vague motion was intentional, as each lot would require a different set of work to clear the property. Some may need to be torn down, and one in Campbell, a metal trailer, may be scrapped for metal, according to commissioner Eric Klindt.
The next Wilkin Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
The Truth-in-Taxation meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, for county taxpayers.
An organizational meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, to swear in commissioner-elects Rick Busko and Jon Green. The commissioners will also rotate leadership roles and choose who sits on what committees and boards.