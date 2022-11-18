A Place for Friends to receive nearly $5,000 from Wilkin County
The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. From left to right: Eric Klindt, Dennis Larson, Jonathan Green, Neal Folstad and Lyle Hovland. Green was absent from the Nov. 15 meeting. 

 Daily News File photo

Wilkin County vice-chair Commissioner Lyle Hovland called the Nov. 15 meeting to order in chairman Jon Green’s absence. The four present commissioners approved the agenda and consent agenda unanimously, followed by a meeting of unanimous motions.

Bundled into the consent agenda was the approval for purchase of service agreements with Someplace Safe Parenting Time and Prebyterian Family Foundation, Inc, a county-issued credit card for a sheriff’s deputy and appointment of Sheriff Tony Harris to the Central Minnesota ESB Next Generation 911 Committee.



