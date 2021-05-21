A Portrait of Patti

Every so often, a special thing happens in Patti Hudson’s classroom.
An art teacher at Wahpeton High School, Hudson has had classrooms that are completely silent. The students are far from passive. Instead, they know exactly what to do as they create artwork. The students are so singularly focused, a feeling which sometimes is sparked with an unmistakable look.
Hudson’s 20-year career with Wahpeton Public Schools, which began as a middle school teacher, comes to a close Wednesday, May 26. She talked about retirement, working with youth and “the look.”
Frank Stanko: With retirement so soon, how are you feeling?
Patti Hudson: There’s such a mixture of emotions. In so many ways, you’re ready and prepared. In so many ways, it’s melancholy and you’re thinking that you’re changing a big chunk of your life.
Stanko: Do you think you’ll do anything special for your last classes?
Hudson: The last day, we go through every class and wrap everything up. At least I’ll get to see every student and say goodbye. I’m teaching around 40 students. I believe I have 15 seniors. I love having students from all four grades.
Stanko: Did you know that you were going to retire this spring?
Hudson: After last year, yes, I did. My family had a really tragic time in 2020, as other families did in 2020, so I had decided to retire. (Hudson lost her mother, Arline, in July 2020, followed by her nephew, Douglas, in August.) It was time for a change.
Stanko: How has your attitude changed since deciding to retire?
Hudson: Going into it, I think you step back and you take the time to enjoy your year a little bit more. You’re a little bit more relaxed. I’ve tried to do that this year. There’s so many mixed emotions when you’re leaving.
Stanko: You previously directed drama for Wahpeton High School.
Hudson: I had retired from drama, but I’m still in touch with those seniors. Some of them are in my class. I’m so glad that they are seniors and I’m a senior. I always tell them that I’m graduating with them.
Stanko: When you changed from the middle school to the high school, you got to follow some of your students.
Hudson: I did. It was wonderful. A lot of this year’s students I’ve had from the sixth grade on. Isn’t that amazing? We talk about that and think about that. I say, “You guys haven’t aged — but I have.” They’re just grown.
Stanko: What are your future plans looking like?
Hudson: I will be spending my time at the lake, and then in Arizona. It will be nice and warm. I’ll sit on the patio and paint.
Stanko: Do you hope to do more of your own artwork?
Hudson: I’m going to have a studio out at the lake. I’m possibly getting a potter’s wheel. I’m going to dedicate more to that. I can’t wait. You get so busy when you’re working. Your own art gets put on the back burner. This way it will be a priority. I’ve got a good environment to do it in. I’m so looking forward to that.
Stanko: What are you going to miss?
Hudson: I will miss the kids. Youth keeps you fresh, keeps you informed and keeps you hopping. I worry that I won’t have that exposure. (Being around youth) is such a blessing. I’m going to miss my relationships with all of them.
Stanko: What have you learned from your students?
Hudson: They’re stronger than they think they are. They always get through “it,” whatever it may be. I love their laughter. They bounce back and start laughing. Their kindness — some of them are so dear and so kind. I hold them to my heart. They’ve been so helpful. Some of them, of course, are better artists than I am. Watching that, the raw talent, is just amazing. I can’t imagine where they’ll end up. They become your family, too.
Stanko: Any regrets?
Hudson: Sometimes you just sit home and night and remember, “Oh, that happened today.” Sometimes you start laughing about things that happened because in class. The things they say (laughs) — I probably should have been writing them down over the years. They’re so funny. I wish I would have. The time goes so fast.
Stanko: It sounds like you really adapted to your students.
Hudson: Their energy kept me motivated. They’re moving, so I kept moving. They’re learning, so I kept learning. (Hudson received her master’s degree in visual art and education and curriculum while teaching.)
Stanko: If you had to sign your art, so to speak, what would you write?
Hudson: “Thanks for the energy.” They have a lot of energy. “Thanks for the memories. I love it, the moment you’re teaching and you’re thinking that you’re not getting through. And then, you can see it in their face. The lightbulb has come on. That is the greatest joy. It’s like, “Oh, they got it.” That’s the most fun I can have in class, when they’ve made that discovery in themselves.
Wahpeton Public Schools concludes the 2020-2021 education year with early dismissals on Wednesday, May 26. The class of 2021 graduates at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 in the Wahpeton High School Gymnasium. As of press time, there are no restrictions placed on the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.