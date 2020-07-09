The Social Security Administration has a redesigned retirement benefits portal at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement. Keeping people informed about their products and services, and helping prepare for making decisions that will affect your benefits is very important to them. Preparing for retirement is one of the most important decisions you can make.
The website has helped millions of people get ready for and apply for retirement. But they heard your feedback that you also want to:
• Find the information you need without reading through too many pages.
• Learn about the benefits in a clear and concise way.
• Be better prepared to apply for retirement online.
• Learn how to manage your personal my Social Security account online.
The redesigned retirement benefits portal is more user-friendly and easier to navigate, whether you are ready to learn about, apply for, or manage your retirement benefits. You’ll find the new portal eye pleasing, informative, and optimized for mobile devices. They have also improved how they list their information on search engines to make it easier for you to find outside the website.
The new Retirement Benefits portal is just the first of several steps the SSA is taking to improve your experience on the website. Visit the new retirement benefits portal today at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to Learn, Apply, and Manage your retirement benefits and subscribe to receive retirement information and updates.
Grazing Resources Available for Minnesota Livestock Farmers
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have joined forces to help Minnesota livestock farmers in need of additional forage to feed their herds. Many livestock owners were unable to send animals for processing due to COVID-19-related disruptions at meat slaughtering facilities, and as a result some farmers have larger herds and are running out of feed. These changes, along with drought conditions in parts of the state, are putting additional pressure on an already low statewide forage stockpile.
The agencies are working to streamline the process of approving haying and grazing on state-owned land. Livestock producers in need of additional forage are encouraged to email their DNR Area Wildlife Manager to discuss options in their area. Area Wildlife Managers’ contact information can be found on the Conservation Grazing Map on the MDA website.
Most public land does not have adequate fencing for cattle so grazing cooperators should expect to install and remove temporary fencing before and after the grazing period. The cooperator should also need to check to make sure any available water supply from ponds or streams is adequate for livestock.
Livestock farmers can expect to pay market value for hay and grazing done on public land. Deductions will be made for work done such as putting up and removing fence, hauling water, and work to cut, bale, and move hay.
