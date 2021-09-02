A renovation and dedication of the ‘house of God’

Following years of planning, a nearly two-year process and a capital campaign that resulted in members donating and pledging nearly two-thirds of costs for the $1.25 million project, Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, will dedicate its renovated building.
The dedication is part of a celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. A special service will take place at Bethel Lutheran, which Senior Pastor Jake Dyrhaug said has a meaningful name.
“Bethel itself means ‘house of God,’” Dyrhaug said. “We will be singing songs of praise that day, celebrating the remodeling, upgrading and construction. It’s been quite a year. We were not able to meet in person for a long time.”
The festive worship service will also include time to tell Bethel’s story, what led the more-than-130-year-old church to share “Be the Love” as both a campaign and a reminder.
“What we’ve completed with Comstock Construction is beautiful. It’s beautifully done, for the glory of God. It is a place for God’s people to meet and praise God,” Dyrhaug said.
Brian Finnie, Bethel Lutheran’s head custodian, elaborated on the renovation process. It included the removal of asbestos, installing new flooring and carpeting, creating more of a homestyle feel, shifting the church’s main entrance and striving for better energy efficiency.
“We have new windows throughout, which are more energy efficient,” Finnie said. “We also have new LED lighting and we’ve put in four rooftop heating and air conditioning units. The whole main floor of the building is now air conditioned. It is climate controlled to a constant 70 degrees. That was the big undertaking.”
Suzanne Pehl is a member of Bethel Lutheran who said the renovations were necessary.
“These buildings need maintenance and upkeep and renovation,” Pehl said. “It was time for new flooring and our new doorway. I think it’s a little more family-friendly, too, as well as handicapped accessible. It’s been a long process and it turned out beautifully.”
About the only element of Bethel Lutheran Church that was not modified, Finnie said, was the building’s famous large stained glass window.
“We redid the balcony area, which used to be tiered and is now leveled off. We also bought a new organ, which is up front. The whole sanctuary’s been totally refined. There’s no pews now, just chairs, which allows for more flexibility (in arranging) and more handicapped accessibility,” Finnie said.
Improvements, including upgrades to Bethel Lutheran’s security, will continue past the dedication. Church leaders are proud of current and new successes.
“I’ve been privileged to become the new senior pastor as this project was being completed,” Dyrhaug said. “It’s been a real privilege to journey with so many people. I’m impressed by the complete service of our leaders, our lay leaders, who worked so hard to serve within the best of their ability and for God.”
The Sunday, Sept. 12 service will include special music from Bethel Lutheran Church’s choir and bell musicians. Laurie Stiller, Wahpeton, will also share a children’s message based on her new book.
A picnic meal including hamburgers and hot dogs is expected to be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. that day. The celebration is sponsored by the church’s board of property.
“We’ll have activities for the kids. There will be all sorts going on for people of all ages. We’re happy to be in God’s house singing and praising,” Dyrhaug said.
Bethel Lutheran Church is located at 607 Sixth St. N. In Wahpeton.
