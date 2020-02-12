Take part in North Dakota’s best tasting fundraiser! Join Special Olympics North Dakota at restaurants statewide on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for “A Special Night Out” and help raise funds and awareness for North Dakota athletes.

Special Olympics North Dakota provides physical fitness and sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities while breaking through barriers of social isolation.

Prante’s Fine Dining in Wahpeton is one of several select restaurants who will support Special Olympics North Dakota on Wednesday, Feb. 12 by donating a percentage of sales and sharing information about the program through posters, table tents and bill inserts.

“This event welcomes everyone in the community to enjoy a dining experience, celebrating an early Valentine’s Day, and make a difference in someone else’s life,” said Kathleen Meagher, President/CEO, Special Olympics North Dakota.

“A Special Night Out” allows us to promote a partnership with exclusive restaurants across the state, while spreading awareness of Special Olympics North Dakota. From the first moment of the Special Olympics experience, the athlete is changed from a person of diminished value to a champion. And in these moments, everyone else is changed and the human race as a whole prevails. The funds raised help us to provide these moments, but letting people know Special Olympics is there for their loved ones, is priceless.”

Other participating restaurants Include:

Dickinson – Brickhouse Grille

East Grand Forks – Blue Moose Bar & Grill

Grand Forks – Sky’s Fine Dining

Jamestown — The Depot Cafe

Minot – Elevation

