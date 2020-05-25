Although no services were held Monday, May 25 in the Twin Towns due to the coronavirus pandemic, veterans were still honored on Memorial Day at area cemeteries and monuments.
Flags, flowers and wreaths were placed at the grave sites of veterans resting in Fairview and Calvary cemeteries in Wahpeton, and many veterans interred at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge, Minnesota, were also honored with flags and flowers. Wreaths were also placed at Richland and Wilkin courthouses.
