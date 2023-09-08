A sweet and spicy gardeners' market
Buy Now

Jessica Kostuck, who runs the Twin Towns Gardeners' Market in Wahpeton, ND, runs a booth filled with canned goods, hot sauce and baked items. 

The Twin Towns Gardeners Market saw early fall temperatures and a great atmosphere in the parking lot behind Simonson's in Wahpeton. Sweet and spicy items awaited folks at Jessica Kostucks booth. 

Kostuck, manager of the gardeners market, had extra hot peppers laying around after her garden and decided to make hot sauce. She was sold out of the jalapeno sauces, but scorpion and ghost pepper sauce was available.

A sweet and spicy gardeners' market
Buy Now

Bill Erbas offers produce grown from his garden in Colfax, Minn. 
A sweet and spicy gardeners' market
Buy Now

Erbas visits with a customer buying produce at his booth. 
A sweet and spicy gardeners' market
Buy Now

Mom Paula Betz is pictured running a booth with daughters. Pictured to her left is Esther Betz. The group of ladies sold homemade soaps and handmade items. 


Tags