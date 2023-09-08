A sweet and spicy gardeners' market

The Twin Towns Gardeners Market saw early fall temperatures and a great atmosphere in the parking lot behind Simonson's in Wahpeton. Sweet and spicy items awaited folks at Jessica Kostucks booth.
Kostuck, manager of the gardeners market, had extra hot peppers laying around after her garden and decided to make hot sauce. She was sold out of the jalapeno sauces, but scorpion and ghost pepper sauce was available.
"I enjoy doing it, I'll get home from work and can until 2 in the morning, it's my way to unwind," Kostuck said. She remembered starting at the gardeners market 14 years ago with a single table. Now her presence and supplies have grown to many tables, one including homemade fudge and puppy chow.
Kostuck's booth also offered canned dill pickles, beans, pickled green tomatoes, relish and salsa. She also had celery, peppers and tomatoes for sale.
Bill Erbas set up at the gardeners market with his produce grown in Colfax, Minnesota. He said he started at the market in Wahpeton ten years ago, and has been at the Fargo farmers market for 34 years.
Erbas attends the Fargo market several days out of the week. At the gardeners market in Wahpeton, his crates contained giant cabbage, onions, potatoes, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Paula Betz was in attendance with her booth full of homemade soaps and handmade items such as pencil, journal and coin pouches, bookmarks and baby bibs. Her daughter Esther Betz accompanied her in selling items.
The market will continue to run through September on Thursdays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the lot behind Simonson's gas station in Wahpeton.