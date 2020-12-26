The best laid plans of mice, men and movie reviewers can go awry.
Had 2020 been a normal year, right now you would be reading my thoughts on “West Side Story.” Directed by Steven Spielberg, it’s a remake of the classic musical about a taboo romance between two New York City teenagers. The movie was scheduled to come out earlier this month and it’s currently expected for December 2021.
Tony and Maria, the leads in “West Side Story,” are used to waiting. They pine for peace and quiet and open air, plus time together with time to spare.
Now that I think of it, those two probably would have done alright for themselves in the social distancing era. That’s assuming Maria stops talking about how pretty and witty and bright she feels, not to mention her alarming charm. Tony’s not much of a conversationalist either. He’s already vowed to never stop saying Maria, whether loudly (with music playing) or softly (and it’s almost like praying).
Around this time last year, I wrote down upcoming releases that sounded like they’d be fun to see. With movies getting delayed and rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the closure of Cinema 6 Theatre in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and a general “out of sight, out of mind” feeling, I don’t think I got around to seeing anything on my wish list.
If I had known the last movies I’d see in a theater to date would be “Bad Boys for Life” and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” I think I would have appreciated them much better. Still, I look forward to what’s ahead, someday and somewhere.
The thing of it is, though, that while the means and details of moviegoing may change, the experience doesn’t have to.
I’ve written before about only occasionally going to movie theaters as a boy. The day after Thanksgiving was a definite and after that, we’d maybe go once a season. Other than that, I’d watch movies at home.
You might be surprised to know this, but I’ve yet to use Disney+ or HBO Max. The last time I had Netflix was when I was in college, nearly 10 years ago. Prime Video’s been pretty good and so has Hulu and YouTube. I say all this not to shill for streaming services, but to point out there are still opportunities for entertainment.
Don’t get me wrong. Given the choice, I’ll take brick and mortar theaters over sitting on my couch. It’s an attitude thing. Because I got such a thrill out of going to the movies as a boy, I’m probably going to always have that thrill. Yes, even when I’m seeing junk.
As 2020 reaches its end, I keep thinking about Tony and Maria. We’re entering a new year. I have to believe that like the couple sang, there’s a time and place, in this case for all of us. And maybe, just maybe, the most complicated problem we’ll have is deciding how to see a movie.
Who knows?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.