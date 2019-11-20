A Time to Share

Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church is in the full swing of plans for a big meal.
The annual community Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. A free, public event, the dinner is taking place at the church, 1130 Main St. in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Over the past 30 years, Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church has served people from Breckenridge, Wahpeton and the surrounding community. More than 500 meals have been annually served in recent years to in-church guests and those receiving deliveries.
“The dinner is the traditional meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, squash and a variety of homemade pies,” the church stated.
Meals can be delivered to anyone who’s unable to attend the community Thanksgiving dinner. A delivery order must be placed in advance.
Orders may be made by calling 218-643-8610 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25-Wednesday, Nov. 27.
“You are also able to choose the time of delivery,” the church continued. “Volunteers will try their best to honor your wishes.”
The dinner’s guests have long included everyone from entire families to individuals, Daily News previously reported. In the past, North Dakota State College of Science students have been known to stay after eating and help with serving or clearing of tables.
“We are very thankful for volunteers who come out to help serve or be on our delivery team,” Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church stated.
Organizers are appreciative of Cargill for donating turkeys and Bobcat of Wahpeton-Breckenridge for providing a monetary donation.
The community Thanksgiving dinner is expected to once again be a popular event, with plenty of guests and volunteers. It’s a much-appreciated tradition.
“For a lot of people, Fellowship Hall becomes their big living room,” the Rev. Bruce Stumbo said in 2017.
