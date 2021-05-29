A trip to remember

The captivating formations appeared suddenly, as my partner, Tris, and I ascended a hill toward Badlands National Park. We had stayed the night in Pierre, South Dakota, before making the rest of the drive to the famous destination that morning.
As we approached the entrance kiosk, I couldn’t help but feel like an ant amid giant ant hills. Flat prairie had made way to great, conical hills, encircled with bright bands of red, orange and beige.
We popped in the Ben Reifel Visitor Center, named after the Lakota administrator and politician. The Badlands: named by the Lakota people, and in their language, “mako sica.” Visiting the park as a tourist with air-conditioned vehicles and easily-accessible water, it was difficult to understand why the beautiful area was considered “bad.”
But without the luxuries of modern life, the landscape could easily be transformed into a hellacious mud trap and the sometimes jagged formations presented challenges for travel. Not to mention the park only gets around 16 inches of precipitation per year and there is minimal shade to protect one from the brutal sun.
Still, as we traversed the first few trails in the park, we connected more to the name that was originally proposed in 1922: Wonderland National Park.
Admirers from across the country had come to ogle the unique formations. In the parking lot of Door, Window and Notch trails, Tris and I had a long discussion about which states’ license plates were ugliest.
Having hiked all of the shorter trails in the northern part of the park, we decided to undertake Castle Trail, a 10-mile long, backcountry path. Parking lots and people slowly disappeared from view, and we trudged deep into the prairie. Gusts of wind cooled our red faces and bent the tall grass. Two robins stopped to drink muddy water that had gathered beneath boulders. I was happy to have freshwater of my own.
As we rounded a cluster of formations, we saw a herd of bighorn sheep grazing. They were females, the telltale curved horns absent. They watched us warily, but continued mowing the grass.
Several hundred yards up the trail, we met another couple. I told them to keep their eyes peeled for the herd. They told us to watch out for the rattlesnake they had seen minutes earlier.
Tris and I stopped for a snack break at the viewpoint where Saddle Pass Trail meets Castle Trail. The wind was more ferocious, picking up clouds of white dust, so I focused my eyes on the ground. The mud was dry and peeling, like paint on an old building.
I absentmindedly picked up a rock. It left behind a perfect mold of its shape in the ground. Everything has a place here, I thought to myself.
Back at our campsite, the sunset was playing dress-up with the hills, adorning them in warm purples and reds. Shadows from the failing light made the formations even more dramatic, emphasizing any sharp edges or strong dips.
Our next destination was the Black Hills, near Rapid City, South Dakota. Driving along I-90 West, the sky was darkened by storm clouds. Lightning jumped from thundercloud to thundercloud. Eventually, rain began to pelt the car. I glanced at my weather app, the next three days promised rain, fog and cold.
“Well, it’s not bad weather, it’s just bad clothing, right?” I said, taking a line my stepmom used to tell my brother and me when we didn’t want to go outside in the cold and rain.
The first day, we tried to wait out the weather. After attempting to see Mt. Rushmore National Monument and being told the mountain was entirely “fogged in,” we spent hours roaming Keystone, South Dakota. Thankfully, the place was full of niche businesses to explore being a tourist town.
We perused Holy Terror Antiques, where a bulldog named Archie with a wicked underbite caught my eye. While Tris explored items from the 1950s and earlier, I petted the pooch and struck up a conversation with one of the owners, Westly Parker. He, his partner, Dennis Kling, and their friend Pam Brodine had custom-designed the shop to replicate an old mining building in 2005.
While it was not what I had expected to do on our first day in the Black Hills, I enjoyed hearing Westly reminisce of bulldogs he had owned throughout his life and his days as a “California hippie.” His eyes grew misty as he described the afternoon he had to put down Archie’s companion.
The following day, we awoke to more fog. It appeared even more suffocating than the day before. We took a risk, and headed to Devil’s Tower National Monument, Wyoming. As Tris rounded a corner in the road, we saw the massive rock formation dominating the landscape. Drawing closer, we saw bulls and bison grazing together in a wide open field at the base of the monument. We dodged a tangle of cars, haphazardly pulled to the side of the road, their passengers snapping pictures of the beasts.
“Thankfully we can see something,” Tris said.
We could see a lot. We could even make out five rock climbers scaling the grooves of the formation. We followed a trail around the base of the tower, getting dizzy from looking up at the climbers.
Another trail took us through a field of prairie dog holes. The critters would pop up, then scream. At first, we thought they were frightened by us, but Tris pointed to the sky. A bald eagle was circling the field. A few brave prairie dogs continued to nibble grass outside their holes, but they stayed close to safety. The eagle eventually flew off, empty-clawed.
Though it was still foggy, the next day we stopped at Crazy Horse Memorial to see the progress. The clouds and mist parted for a few minutes, and we caught a glimpse of the gigantic carvings of Crazy Horse’s head and knuckles. We tried Mt. Rushmore again, but the weather was not cooperative. A tornado warning flashed on our phones later that evening. We later learned one touched down in Pringle, South Dakota, several miles from where we were staying.
Finally, on our last morning, we awoke to pristine skies. We had agreed to wake up for the sunrise, so we sleepily packed our camping gear and took off for Sylvan Lake, South Dakota.
A family of geese were gliding on the dark waters of the lake as we arrived. The rocks protruding from the famous lake were just beginning to brighten from the sun.
The perfect morning had given us energy. We hiked Cathedral Spires Trail in Custer State Park. It reminded me of a grey version of Bryce Canyon National Park, with impossibly needle-like rocks shooting into the air.
Our final destination was Mt. Rushmore. We were determined to see it clearly and the morning was going to gift us that. Even though we were early, a crowd was already gathered. The four stone faces peered straight ahead as we all stared straight up.
Though the road trip had an array of unexpected twists, we began the long haul home feeling relaxed and satisfied. Taking time to explore nature, especially with a loved one, should be celebrated no matter the circumstances.
It is a time to notice the small things one misses in everyday life. How often do I recognize the birds in the sky, or the earthworms poking through the soft ground, or the way trees wave in the breeze? How often do I appreciate the names behind the places I go? How often do I notice gentleness in the eyes of another human being? How often am I reminded of how little I, as a small creature, can control?
Not often enough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.