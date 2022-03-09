A voice for the unheard

Breckenridge, Minnesota, native Adam Martin believes there is a demographic of North Dakotans who are not being heard. The nonprofit founder and businessman wants to amplify their voices from the District 4 seat on the Cass County, North Dakota, Board of Commissioners.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 87 percent of North Dakota residents are white. Just over half are male. Less than a third have attained a bachelor’s degree.
More than one in four North Dakotans have a criminal record, Martin said.
“I’m an advocate and a voice for a group of people who are not being recognized,” he said.
Martin spent the younger years of his childhood in Breckenridge. He remembered wanting to be an actor when he grew up because of how many lives they get to live on stage. In middle school, Martin, his mother and his brother moved to Fargo, North Dakota.
“It was a culture shock to go from knowing everybody to going to a junior high that was larger than the town I was from,” Martin said. “It was different. It was a lot easier to get into trouble and fall through the gaps.”
Martin may not have become an actor, but he’s walked many paths. As a young man, he was in the throes of drug and alcohol addiction and fell in and out of the criminal justice system. Like many individuals with a criminal record, he experienced significant barriers to success after serving time behind bars. “A fresh start” is difficult to accomplish when housing and employment are discriminatory, he said.
In 2016, and as a sober man, he founded the F5 Project, a nonprofit named after the reset button on a keyboard. The F5 Project is focused on reducing recidivism by helping disenfranchised individuals transition into housing, jobs and daily life. Today, the F5 Project is in eight cities over two states, has 30 staff and is expanding to tackle prevention in at-risk youth.
“F5 has evolved to be a fast growing nonprofit because we constantly are asking our people that we serve ‘What will benefit you?’ and then change our policies to make it fit for them,” Martin said. “When I started out, I didn’t know housing was an issue, until I met with 60 guys in jail and asked them ‘What do you need to be successful?’”
Martin plans to apply that same philosophy to his position if he is elected to the Cass County Commission.
Criminal justice reform is a large focus of Martin’s campaign, but he also wants to address the collateral damage he has seen in disenfranchised communities due to several Cass County agencies, like the courthouse and social services. Poor leadership or organizational issues could mean the difference between a mother regaining custody of her child or not, he said.
“They’ve made a lot of changes, but there’s no real teeth to them,” Martin said. “Not once has anyone mentioned anything about the toxicity that has had a ripple effect on the people they serve.”
He also wants to incentivize landlords and employers to house and hire disenfranchised individuals. He wants to see robust mental health support, especially for at-risk groups like first responders, veterans and law enforcement.
In every decision, there are stakeholders. Whether it’s a family that would live next to the proposed soybean crushing plant in Casselton, North Dakota, or a mother in recovery attempting to regain custody of her child, Martin wants to listen to all of his constituents, especially those seldom heard.
“I know what it’s like when a bunch of people make decisions about you when you’re standing in the room and no one asks your opinion,” Martin said. “We’re going into a world where we’re making decisions that we think are best for people without asking them what they think.”
Martin is not a typical politician, and he intends to keep it that way. He intends to respond to every email, every phone call, every concerned citizen, with care and attention.
“I would get off my seat and go into the community and be not just a person that makes decisions, but a leader in the county that’s out there meeting with people and not just when it’s election time,” Martin said. “The one thing I can’t stand about politicians is the only time something is really important to them is the time they get voted in.”
He has sat on various boards like the City of Fargo Human Relations Commission, the Board of Directors for Great North Innocence Project, the Board of Directors for All Square and the Board of Directors for Minnesota Trauma Recovery Institute, and he was appointed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to sit on the Recovery Reinvented Advisory Council.
Martin can bring something to the table that no other commissioner can: lived experience.
“A lot of the leaders that we have are pretty ignorant as to what’s really going on. … People, like our sheriff, saying we need to get tougher on crime are just ignorant, and have a complete detachment from what’s really going on in the community. With F5, we know that if people live with us for at least six months, then get their own apartment with appropriate peer support, I’ve only seen one guy go back to prison in five years,” Martin said.
Martin’s ideas should appeal to both Democrats and Republicans because they are socially progressive and economical, he said. The F5 founder believes he can bring fresh ideas while complementing the strengths of the current county commissioners.
“I think we do have a good commission board right now, that asks a lot of tough questions, and they make good decisions. Sometimes they have to make decisions that people are not going to agree with, so I will probably lean on them as I learn and grow in that spot,” Martin said.
Martin’s political future may extend to the state legislature, but for now, he wants to gain as much experience as possible at the county level and help address systemic issues on a more granular scale.
Martin attributes part of his current trajectory to his childhood in Breckenridge, where grew up in a family of public servants. His grandmother was a lunch lady. His mother was a nurse. His father, a veteran. His uncle, a cop.
“I think it’s in our blood to be public servants,” Martin said. “Because of what I learned as a kid in Breck, it would be my responsibility to serve the people that are hurting the most, whether they’re in a CEO spot or sitting in jail,” Martin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.