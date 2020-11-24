One Twin Towns Area family provided a whole bunch of Christmas cheer Saturday, Nov. 21 in Wahpeton.
Three generations of David Link’s family joined him in decorating two live trees in the courtyard of The Leach Home, Wahpeton. Link’s mother, Norma Jean, formerly lived at the retirement home before moving to be with her daughter in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“We think it’s really cool to be able to do this. We’ve set up trees in the past,” David Link said.
Nearly 17 family members took part in the tree trimming. All agreed that they had a beautiful day to do so and that it was great fun to entertain the residents.
Watching from windows facing the courthouse, several Leach Home residents enjoyed sights like the Links wrapping lights around the trees and family members of all ages jumping into a pile of leaves.
“It’s fun to do this as a family,” David Link said. “The residents enjoy it.”
Lindsay Auwarter, RN administrator, agrees. The extended Link family has been very generous to The Leach Home over the years, Auwarter said.
“We like to have these sort of things. We try to use our courtyard as much as we can. I think our residents are having a fun time. They’re laughing and smiling and really enjoying this,” Activities Director Desiree Marsh said.
It’s possible that the tree trimming was the most activity Leach Home residents have seen in a while, David Link said.
“We know it’s hard with the pandemic and being inside. This gives them something to enjoy,” he said.
Trisha Nordick, Link’s daughter, said it was a beautiful day and marveled at all the beautiful lights on the trees.
In addition to Nordick and David Link, the tree trimmers included Brian Nordick, Landen Nordick, Treyton Link, London Nordick, Sandy Link, JD Link, Joe Kubela, Liam Nordick, Taelor Kubela, Oden Link, Oliver Link, Jaxton Kubela, Whitney Link, Chelsey Kubela and Macie Fenske.
“My mother loved it here,” David Link said. “She thought it was a great place to be. We think it’s great to come together as a family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.