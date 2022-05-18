A year of inspiring to excel

Brad Strand is finishing out his first year with Breckenridge Public Schools as their superintendent. He has over three decades of experience in education, and has spent his entire career in schools around west central Minnesota.
Strand taught mathematics in his time as a teacher and was a head coach for basketball at all the schools he worked for. He worked to get college math courses into the school, like AP classes, because he wanted his daughters to have access to something like that when they went through high school. Other departments soon followed suit in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
He went for his superintendent license in 2019 just to have it, but when he saw Diane Cordes was retiring from her position in 2021, he took the opportunity to apply.
The Daily News had a chance to catch up with Strand to reflect on his first year as a superintendent and chat about his passion for education.
Daily News: When did you realize you wanted to be an educator?
Brad Strand: I would say early on, but then I had a change of heart because both of my parents were and I don’t know if they wanted me to be a teacher back in the mid-’80s. I wanted to do more, make more money, and then I had a change of heart to go back into education. I think it hit me that I like mathematics and I like working with kids — that’s where it kind of turned for me. My parents were going through some old stuff and found something I wrote in sixth grade saying I wanted to be a mathematics teacher.
DN: What made you want to be a superintendent, was there anything specific that pushed you to pursue it?
BS: I think having a chance to impact more people in an entire district. I miss being with the kids, too, because that’s been my goal — to help kids improve mathematically and be ready for whatever career they choose. I have to search out that relationship piece in this position.
DN: Do you have any moments in your career that solidified your desire to be an educator?
BS: I still have some students that I connect with annually that I had years ago. I had one student who just gobbled up mathematics and we just connected. He ended up getting a PhD in chemistry from the University of Nebraska, and now he works for the USDA or DEA in Texas. His parents still live in the area, and whenever he comes home we connect for an ice cream cone, or just go out for breakfast. Those are the good relationships I’ve had; they’re just special.
DN: Why did you choose Breckenridge public schools?
BS: It was what geographically made sense. I was familiar with the area and the conference and some of the families that have grown up here. I wasn’t looking to move to southern Minnesota or northern Minnesota, I just like this area; it feels like home.
DN: When you first found out you were hired, what was going through your mind?
BS: Oh boy! Am I ready? I think with any job when you first get them you don’t feel ready — I didn’t feel ready.
DN: If you could go back a year when you accepted this position, what piece of advice or wisdom would you give yourself?
BS: Find out if your business manager is going to retire, the previous person had been here for about 33 years. Throw yourself out there, find out all the strengths the district has. Try to get eight hours of sleep and don’t try to do it all right away.
DN: What has been the biggest shift between the classroom and administration?
BS: Dealing with adults. Sometimes it’s problems, sometimes it’s not, but just dealing with adults rather than kids.
DN: What does a typical week look like for you?
BS: Different meetings that are sometimes scheduled, but sometimes random ones just pop up. I try to get around the kids as much as possible as well. In the mornings, before school I’ll be around the elementary kids in the cafeteria. I miss being around them as much since I’m no longer in a classroom.
DN: What is your favorite moment since you’ve been in the position?
BS: The National Honor Society banquet the other night was really cool. Just seeing kids that have really worked hard in the areas of character, scholarship, service and leadership, be accepted into the National Honor Society was a pretty cool moment. I enjoyed our volleyball team winning the section and going to the state tournament back in the fall. Then I think we all look forward to graduation, seeing seniors move into their next chapter after all the work they put in.
DN: Is there anything you’re not fond of, if possible how would you change it for yourself and any successors?
BS: That relationship with kids; in my role I have to think of how I can still have that relationship. I have to push myself to get out of the office. It’s important that I’m out and about as much as I can be so kids can get to know me and more importantly so I can get to know them.
DN: What is your vision for the school district moving into your next year?
BS: Our vision is to inspire to excel and think about how we can improve. My motto is Kaizen, how can we get better; 1% better every day. We have to figure out how we can improve our ACT scores, make sure more of our kids are ready for career and technical education and make sure any other kids are ready for the college route.
DN: What is something you would like the community to know as you finish out your first school year at Breckenridge Public Schools?
BS: Breckenridge is a great place, we have a great community, great support for our schools and all the programming we do. We would like to see our schools grow, and continue to gain input from our community on what direction we should go with facilities. There are people who have a voice and we want to make sure they bring that to the engagement meetings.
DN: What is one thing students and staff may be surprised to learn about you?
BS: I’ve taken a bite from a police K-9 for fun, during their training process. Obviously, I had all the proper gear on for that as well.
DN: What does a superintendent do on the weekend?
BS: I try to spend as much time with my family. When the summer comes I hope to get out more and go water skiing. Family for me is very high on my list.
