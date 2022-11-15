Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. The first installment looks into the changes a North Dakota transplant has seen after living in Washington state for nearly 23 years.
It’s been an eventful year to say the least. As we look forward to 2023, it’s only natural to look back at the changes we’ve made.
For me, change and 2022 are synonymous.
In March, I made a decision that would change life as I knew it. Less than a month later, I lived in Wahpeton and was finally able to use my journalism degree. This decision didn’t come lightly; I had to end an apartment lease early, quit a job I’d been at for four years and leave everyone I’d known in the state I call home.
Now eight months later, I’m reflecting on all the changes I’ve experienced. As I’ve adapted to my new surroundings, I’ve noticed a multitude of things absolutely foreign to me. Here’s a few examples:
Weather
First, I want to make one thing abundantly clear; I am cold. This wind-chilled bitter weather has been the most obvious difference for me. As I write this, the weather in Bellingham, Washington, isn’t supposed to get below freezing temperatures in the next week. Conversely, in Wahpeton, the weather isn’t forecasted to breach 30 degrees in the same timespan.
Last winter in Washington, temperatures dropped to the coldest I can remember, hitting 8 degrees in December. However, at the same time in Wahpeton, folks were experiencing frigid negative temperatures. This change is probably my least favorite part of living in Wahpeton.
Living cost
The cost of living is one of the best changes I’ve experienced living in Wahpeton. In Bellingham, my partner and I were renting a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment for $1,500 a month. Now, our two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment costs $850 each month. The tumultuous topic of gas prices also rings clearly to me. As I crossed each state line on the way to North Dakota, gas gradually got cheaper. I was looking at a nearly $1.50 per gallon decrease from the last time I filled up in Burlington, Washington.
I’ve still found ways to blast through my money with regular online shopping and DoorDash orders, but I can’t blame it on my rent anymore.
Culture
The juxtaposition of “Minnesota Nice” and “Seattle Freeze” has been glaringly obvious to me, since I stepped foot in the state.
For those who don’t know, the Seattle Freeze is “a social phenomenon commonly found in the Seattle area. It concludes the majority of Seattle residents as snobby, cold, unfriendly people with a fake-polite exterior,” according to Urban Dictionary. The definition doesn’t explain that this occurrence isn’t confined to the heart of the state. No matter where you are on the west side of the Cascade Mountain Range, you’ll experience some type of freeze.
Folks are seemingly genuinely kind in North Dakota and Minnesota. I’ve found it easy to converse with just about anyone I come across. This could all just be a facade. However, I choose to believe it’s completely real.
Meanwhile in Washington, I found it hard to talk to most people without feeling judged or uneasy. That isn’t to say I didn’t like that; it was much easier to put my head down and walk around.
Slang
In my time in Wahpeton, I’ve had to learn a litany of words and phrases that I have never heard before in my life. This includes “uff da,” “hotdish,” “Special K bars” and the usage of “supper” and “dinner.”
I’m not sure there’s even a Washingtonian alternative to uff da, but it’s quite the pervasive phrase. I haven’t earnestly used it myself yet, but I’ve heard it enough through natives that it could make its way into my vocabulary sometime soon.
In Washington, we eat casserole, not hotdish, dinner is the last meal of the day (besides dessert), not supper and Special K bars are a Kellogg’s staple to be bought at Walmart, not a Rice Krispies bar formed with a peanut butter base and chocolate on top.
Also, I’m sorry, but taco-in-a-bag will never find its way into my body.
Work
This is a change I could have found in the same state, but I’ve been fortunate to experience it here. After working in food service for nearly six years, I’ve finally attained my dream of a desk job.
I spent four years working through food departments at Costco in Burlington. While I learned a lot and met tons of amazing people, it just wasn’t for me. I was on my feet running around for almost 40 hours each week at the same time I was going through college.
While I believe mental labor can also take a toll, I’ll leave the physical labor to my sister, who is following our dad’s footsteps to become a mechanic.
Environment
The last, but most enormous change I’ve experienced is the difference in environments. Before moving to North Dakota, I was used to miles and miles of evergreen tree lines and mountainscapes peppered along the interstate and throughout the state. The vast openness of this state was shocking to say the least. I have never felt so exposed in my life until I drove down North Dakota Highway 13 and could see for miles and miles around me.
My initial reaction to the barren landscapes surrounding me was quite averse. I missed the trees and mountains and anything else to actually look at while driving.
Yet, I’ve come to realize that there’s so much beauty around, if I’m willing to find it. Sunrises and sunsets on the horizon are much clearer than I’ve seen before. The miles of flat landscapes aren’t barren at all, they’re teeming with life carefully cultivated by the farmers who make the Southern Red River Valley their home.
While I’ll always yearn for my home in the Pacific Northwest, I’m excited I have the opportunity to explore the Northern Plains and call it my home.