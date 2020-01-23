Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites across North Dakota will open to help people prepare their 2019 tax returns.
This free service is available to low- and moderate-income taxpayers of all ages with special attention to those 60 and older. You do not have to be an AARP member to take advantage of the service.
IRS-certified volunteers are trained to assist in filing accurate returns and help taxpayers receive all of the benefits, credits, and deductions to which they are entitled.
All AARP Tax-Aide sites e-file returns, also at no cost, which helps taxpayers get refunds quickly. Every taxpayer’s return is quality reviewed and all information is kept confidential.
Last year in North Dakota, 9,617 people were helped with their federal and state tax returns. This year, more than 100 volunteer preparers and client facilitators will staff 11 sites across the state.
Communities with Tax-Aide offices are:
Bismarck–Mandan, N.D.
• Bismarck Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:15-11:30 a.m. Saturday, beginning Saturday, Feb. 1. You must make an appointment. You can make your own appointment online at bismarcktaxes.setmore.com or by calling 701-751-4074.
• Edgewood Vista Village, 3124 Colorado Lane, 9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4. You must make an appointment. You can make your own appointment online at edgewoodtaxes.setmore.com or by calling 701-751-4074.
• Morton-Mandan Public Library, 9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; and 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, beginning Saturday, Feb. 1. You must make an appointment. You can make your own appointment online at mandantaxes.setmore.com or by calling 701-751-4074.
Devils Lake, N.D.
• Dakota Prairie Community Action Agency, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, beginning Saturday, Feb. 15.
Dickinson, N.D.
• Public Library, 1-4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, beginning Monday, Feb. 3.
Fargo–Moorhead, Minn.-West Fargo, N.D.
• Olivet Lutheran Church (Fargo), 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, beginning Monday, Feb. 3.
• Hjemkomst Center (Moorhead), 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, beginning Thursday, Feb. 6.
• Faith Lutheran Church (West Fargo), 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Grand Forks, N.D.
• Campbell Library (East Grand Forks), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, beginning Saturday, Feb. 1.
Minot, N.D.
• American Legion, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, beginning Saturday, Feb. 1. You must make an appointment by calling 701-509-1446.
Wahpeton
• Community Center, Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5. You must make an appointment by calling 701-642-2811.
Individuals should ensure that they have all of the documents they need to file before coming to a Tax-Aide site, including Social Security cards, photo IDs, and a copy of last year’s tax returns.
AARP Tax-Aide sites will remain open until April 15.
Tax-Aide began in 1968. It is the nation’s largest, free, volunteer-run tax preparation service, where volunteers commit their time and talents to help their neighbors. The AARP Foundation administers AARP Tax-Aide in cooperation with the IRS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.