Abahsain visits Daily News, shares platform

When you’re a teacher and community educator, Jill Abahsain said, you become an advocate for your students.
Abahsain, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate for the Minnesota State Senate’s 12th District, visited Daily News Friday, Aug. 7. She discussed both her platform and Minnesota residents including the state’s undocumented workers.
“The undocumented workers not having drivers licenses — about seven years ago, I was bringing them to the license bureaus so they could take their tests,” Abahsain said.
Abahsain is running against incumbent state Sen. Torrey Westrom, a Republican. The issue of undocumented workers having drivers licenses is one which divides the candidates.
“He sees it as (just) a benefit to the undocumented people,” Abahsain said. “Well, regardless of the fact that (not being licensed) complicates things, the workers need insurance. If they are insured, the rest of Minnesota is protected.”
Wilkin County, Minnesota, is among the eight counties in west central Minnesota that make up District 12. The district is one of the 16 total that will hold a primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Abahsain and Westrom’s race will be decided Tuesday, Nov. 3. The 67-member Minnesota State Senate currently consists of 35 Republicans and 32 DFLers.
Having spent nearly 30 years in Egypt, experiencing events including the country’s revolution in 2010-2011, Abahsain expressed her fondness for democracy. She was concerned by the idea of a one-candidate race and remains concerned about obstructionism in the Minnesota State Senate.
“The theory is that there’s going to be a blue wave, but really, we just need to flip two seats for a majority,” Abahsain said. “I do believe in bipartisanship, I do believe in a cooperative government.”
While a proponent of “the old fashioned reach across the aisle,” Abahsain also said she would follow a defined idea of legislating.
“It’s to not compromise on everything, but to convince, to lobby, to work,” she said.
Daily News, in the interest of equal time for candidates, invites Sen. Westrom to share his platform.
Health care is a universal human right, Abahsain wrote, and universal health care is the best way to reach that goal.
“There is no issue for families than affordable child care,” she said. “Not just affordable, but high quality child care. Subsidized child care should be a priority of the state legislature.”
While Abahsain is a DFL candidate, she’s also taken a page out of a long ago Republican playbook. Specifically, she’s asking the question eventual U.S. President Ronald Reagan did in 1980.
“Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Abahsain asked. “If not, get involved and voice your views. We need democracy now more than ever.”
