Aber Days Are Here Again

Dylan Bakken, Wolverton, Minn., rode his horse JJ while carrying the flag for Abercrombie Fire and Rescue to kick off the 2021 Aber Days Rodeo. This year's event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Abercrombie, N.D.
Abercrombie, North Dakota, is gearing up for Aber Days 2022, poised to be a weekend of family-friendly summertime fun for the whole southern Red River Valley.
Aber Days, scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7, is actually the centerpiece of a seasonal celebration taking place in the northern Richland County, North Dakota, community. “Jammin’ in Aber Park,” one early event, is scheduled for Saturday, July 30.
Open to the public, Jammin’ in Aber Park will take place at Abercrombie Park, 816 Broadway, Abercrombie, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The day will include meals served by the city’s park board at 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Here is what music lovers can expect on Saturday:
• 9 a.m. — Workshops on the fiddle, mandolin, banjo, guitar and bass
• 11:45 a.m. — a performance by The Fladlands with Loy Larson
• 1 p.m. — Sisters by Heart
• 2 p.m. — Monroe Doctrine
• 3 p.m. — performer or performers to be determined
• 4 p.m. — an open jam session
Less than a week later, Aber Days officially launches. Here is what can be expected Friday, Aug. 5:
• 5 p.m. — an open to the public community supper in Abercrombie Park, sponsored by Paz’s Service and Hammond Plumbing and Excavating
• 7 p.m. — the “Old Fashioned Dance” at the North Country Trail, open to the public in the park’s pavilion; it is scheduled to feature Merrill Piepkorn and the Radio Stars, who will play classic country and rock and roll music
A full day’s worth of activity is planned for the downtown Abercrombie area on Saturday, Aug. 6:
• 7 a.m. — a 5K sponsored by the Aber Splash Pad, beginning at the Abercrombie Park Pavilion; also at 7 a.m. is a pancake breakfast at the park pavilion, with free will donations being accepted
• 9 a.m. — a market in the park, with lunch concessions available; market and concessions last until 4 p.m.
• 10:45 a.m. — the kiddie parade; participants are asked to lineup at the corner of Broadway and Front Street
• 11 a.m. — the main Aber Days parade through downtown Abercrombie; participants are asked to lineup at Richland Elementary School
• 1 p.m. — a pedal tractor pull and classic car show in downtown Abercrombie
• 5 p.m. — the Aber Days rodeo in the east end of Abercrombie
• 8 p.m. — a street dance lasting until 12 a.m. in downtown Abercrombie; the featured act is Shameless, a Garth Brooks tribute band; admission to the dance is $5 for under age 10 and $10 for ages 10 and over
Fun and excitement will also take place Saturday at Fort Abercrombie, a state of North Dakota historical site. Guests can expect to see:
• blacksmithing
• demonstrations and visual reminders of Civil War encampment
• historical authors
• demonstrations of “Metis Medicine Woman” dreamcatchers
• storytelling by Jan Smith
• Civil War-style sewing by Carrie Elbert Newman
• guided tours of the site
Fort Abercrombie is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. For more information, call 701-553-8513. The Abercrombie Museum is also open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Camping can be arranged by calling 701-730-0093.
Sunday, Aug. 7 will include more opportunities to enjoy Abercrombie Park and Fort Abercrombie:
• 10:30 a.m. — an all-faith worship service, open to the public, at the Abercrombie Park Pavilion; it will be followed by a potluck lunch
• 2 p.m. — a 160th anniversary virtual history program at Fort Abercrombie, led by Dr. Carole Butcher
Folks who would like to take part in the:
• 5K, call Kayla Kinneberg at 701-793-1905
• kiddie parade, call Amy Lehman at 701-640-9785
• main parade, call Kris Harbargen at 701-640-1928
• market in the park, call Colleen Paczkowski at 701-640-4398
• car show, call Shawn Paczkowski at 701-640-1840
If all of that was not enough fun, there is also the Wednesday, Aug. 17 Abercrombie Farmers Market and Community Supper. It is scheduled from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Abercrombie Park Pavilion.
“Enjoy a meal sponsored by the Abercrombie Community Club and support our local vendors,” a sign for the suppers encourages the public.
The market and suppers launched July 20, 2022. Another event is scheduled Sept. 21, 2022. All events are scheduled to include fresh produce, homemade pies, baked goods, live music and a bar setup by the Fort Saloon in Abercrombie.
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of summertime events.
