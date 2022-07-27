Aber Days Are Here Again

Dylan Bakken, Wolverton, Minn., rode his horse JJ while carrying the flag for Abercrombie Fire and Rescue to kick off the 2021 Aber Days Rodeo. This year's event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Abercrombie, N.D.

 Daily News file photo

Abercrombie, North Dakota, is gearing up for Aber Days 2022, poised to be a weekend of family-friendly summertime fun for the whole southern Red River Valley.

Aber Days, scheduled for the weekend of Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7, is actually the centerpiece of a seasonal celebration taking place in the northern Richland County, North Dakota, community. “Jammin’ in Aber Park,” one early event, is scheduled for Saturday, July 30.



