Dylan Bakken and Mary Jo Dunbar, two Minnesota teenagers, had special roles in the 2021 Aber Day rodeo. Benefitting Abercrombie Fire and Rescue, the rodeo was held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
Bakken carried Abercrombie Fire and Rescue’s flag while riding his horse, JJ. An incoming junior at Breckenridge High School, Bakken is from Wolverton, Minnesota. Dunbar, who also rode as a barrel racer, carried the American flag before a cheering audience. She is from Fertile, Minnesota.
“When I was asked to carry the flag for the Abercrombie Fire Department, I felt honored to do that,” Bakken said. “They work so hard to put together this rodeo every year. I am thankful that so many people volunteer their time to make it happen.”
The rodeo is a time for friends and family to come together, make memories and have fun, Bakken said. Prior to the rodeo, residents and visitors to Abercrombie had the chance to check out exhibits, vendors and demonstrations at Fort Abercrombie State Historic Site.
“We’ve had a great crowd. We didn’t know what to expect,” Site Supervisor Lenny Krueger said. “There’s a lot of people interested in history and we’ve got the historical authors out here, Candace Simar and Carrie Ehlert Newman. They’re having a great time, visiting with people.”
Ehlert Newman demonstrated Civil War-era sewing techniques. When soldiers left for war, she said, they needed a way to mend their own uniforms. As a result, wives, sisters and other women they knew created a small “housewife.”
“Quite often, it was created from cloth from their dresses or shirts and then that could hold the needles and little bits of wool so the needles wouldn’t get rusty. The soldiers could then keep it in their pockets so they could fix anything. They left their homes, so they needed a little housewife to go with them,” Ehlert Newman said.
While the 2021 Aber Day did not include the traditional parade through downtown Abercrombie, visitors to the fort and rodeo agreed that they had a fine time. Bakken thanked the Bar S Rodeo Company, based in Englevale, North Dakota, for putting on a great show.
“I grew up around the rodeos and have been coming to the Abercrombie rodeos ever since I was a kid,” Bakken said. “Two years ago was actually my first time participating in it with my horse, JJ.”
Bakken had no trouble explaining why the Abercrombie Fire and Rescue Rodeo is special for Abercrombie, Colfax, North Dakota, and surrounding communities in North Dakota and Minnesota. Audience members delighted at seeing skilled racers and riders like Dunbar and Dustin Rogers, who rode Painted Canyon in the competitive division.
“It brings so many people together and in my opinion, it is the most patriotic sport to participate in. That is what I love most about rodeos,” Bakken said.
Southern Red River Valley residents and visitors will have another chance to enjoy a rodeo when “Bull Bash” returns to Wahpeton at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Benefitting the Wahpeton Fire Department, Bull Bash will be held at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium on the North Dakota State College of Science campus.
Bull Bash organizers, inspired by the success of the rodeo’s debut in 2019 and undaunted by the 2020 event’s cancellation, said on Facebook that this year’s event will be even better. Tickets are now available for purchase online.
Visit wfdbullbash.com or look to Daily News for upcoming information about Bull Bash and other summertime events in and around the Southern Red River Valley.
