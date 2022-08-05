Purchase Access

After a 19-year absence, the annual Abercrombie Melodrama is returning.

“Wash Your Troubles Away, or … Dirty Deeds Come Clean” will be performed beginning Friday, Aug. 12 at the Abercrombie Community Center, Abercrombie, North Dakota. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.



