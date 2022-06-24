Abortion will remain legal in Minnesota after federal protections overturned

After decades of federal abortion protections, the U.S. Supreme Court has decimated them in one fell swoop. The 6-3 decision overturning Roe v. Wade allows states to make their own decisions on the matter.
In Minnesota, abortion will remain safe, accessible and legal according to Gov. Tim Walz, but for how long is unknown. The governor, a Democrat-Farm-Labor politician, has vowed to veto any anti-abortion legislation that reaches his desk. However, it’s an election year and Walz faces off against opponents who have anti-abortion views.
“Reproductive rights are on the ballot in November, and the stakes could not be higher. The governor’s office is now the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota,” Walz said. “My opponent has pledged to use this decision to ban abortion without exceptions for rape and incest. This is my pledge: not on my watch.”
Minnesotans are also guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion according to the 27-year-old Minnesota Supreme Court Doe v. Gomez case. This ruling could be overturned in the future, but many hoops would have to be leapt through. Anti-abortion Republicans would need to be elected into the House of Representatives and the governor’s office, and retain their Senate seats to pass any legislation banning taxpayer-funded abortion, The Star Tribune reported.
The Minnesota Supreme Court currently has a five Democrat-appointed justices majority, so it’s unlikely they would overrule Doe v. Gomez moving forward and a ballot initiative would need to be backed by voters to have a chance of restricting access to abortions.
Even though abortions will remain safe and legal in Minnesota, Republican legislators were optimistic that this change seemed imminent. U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-District 7, was one of those leaders.
“Today’s Supreme Court decision was a step to protect the most precious and basic right: the right to life. Roe v. Wade was unconstitutional,” Fischbach wrote. “Now, thanks to this Supreme Court, the American people will be able to decide the issue of abortion through their elected officials.”
These feelings are shared in the Minnesota House of Representatives, too. State Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-District 8A, is thankful for this decision.
“The Supreme Court’s decision is a significant step in protecting the unborn. It reflects a nation that upholds human life as a gift that should be protected. I am thankful for the people who have proudly supported the pro-life cause as voices of the unborn. Their efforts helped bring us to this historic day in protecting the sanctity of life.”
Rasmusson will be running for state senator in Minnesota District 9, which includes Wilkin County.
After this ruling, Minnesota will essentially be an island for midwesterners seeking abortions. All surrounding states either have trigger laws in place for this very occasion, or immediately plan to allow anti-abortion legislation to pass through unfettered. North Dakota, being one of the many, will outlaw abortions 30 days following certification from the state’s attorney general.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has vowed to legally defend travelers coming to the state for an abortion.
“No one who travels from another state to seek an abortion that’s legal in Minnesota is going to be prosecuted,” Ellison said. “I will directly intervene to stop any such prosecution events.”
Ellison will be on the primary ballot in August, facing off against one Democratic-Farmer-Labor party member. If he is victorious in the primary, he will face off against one of three Republican contenders.
The post-Roe landscape will be complicated as each state makes their own decisions. Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said this decision will harm millions of people nationwide.
“This decision is an unconscionable rollback of fundamental rights for all people in the United States. Because people’s right to access abortion is no longer guaranteed by federal law, it now depends on where you live and how much money you have to travel out of state for abortion care,” Stoesz wrote. “Forced pregnancy is a grave violation of human rights and dignity.”
Planned Parenthood has 11 locations in Minnesota, mostly centered in Minneapolis and St. Paul, according to research from Guttmacher Institute. There are no Planned Parenthood abortion providers in North Dakota, but the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, stated that current appointments are safe, for now.
“We have been preparing for months to be able to best serve patients across our region. Our doors are open and Planned Parenthood is committed to providing abortion care where it remains legal,” Stoesz wrote. “We have a lot of work ahead of us. We are now living through an unmatched moment where our rights to bodily autonomy are being decimated and, therefore, our democracy is being threatened. Now is the time for every person who supports abortion rights to stand up and act.”
