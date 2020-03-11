A benefit was held to support the Moxness family who have been on a stressful eight-month journey to discover what is causing their five-year-old’s illness.
The benefit was held on Saturday, March 7 at the Wahpeton Community Center in Wahpeton to raise funds for the Moxness family while they search for the diagnosis and treatment of son Micah.
“It was amazing, just absolutely phenomenal. We were totally blown away by the support from the community and all of our friends and family and neighbors and everybody that came locally and from far away,” Micah’s mother Marissa Moxness said. “Micah’s little brother, Miles, had so much fun running around and Micah loved seeing everyone. He had a huge smile on all night.”
The journey began in early July 2019 when Micah’s parents, Matt and Marissa, began noticing changes in his health. His gait was abnormal, he had difficulty using his hand on one side and his speech was difficult to understand. Since then, Micah has gone to multiple hospitals and underwent multiple exams, testings, scans and procedures. The family has yet to have any questions answered.
Kyle Krump, who catered the event with pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and potato salad, estimated serving 550 plates.
“It was a huge turnout. Everyone was so caring and generous,” Marissa said. “It felt overwhelming in such a good way to have so many people supporting us and backing us on the challenging path that we are on.”
“The turnout was just phenomenal. Better than we ever could have imagined. Just out of this world, full force support,” Benefit Coordinator Stephanie Beyer said.
The fundraiser featured a chance raffle for over 50 items, a silent auction with 210 items, two live auction rounds, six raffle boards and a gun raffle. Donations for items were given by individuals and area businesses. Robbie Daniels, co-host of 107.9 The Fox, was the emcee for the evening, Harlan Deike was the auctioneer and Jeff Beyer coordinated the gun raffle.
The fundraiser committee collectively decided to leave the total of money collected from the fundraiser and donations private. Although Beyer said that the total was “better than our wildest dreams” and even with goals in mind the final number “shot everything out of the water.”
“The event was above and beyond what we ever envisioned,” Marissa Moxness said. “It was like nothing we’ve ever experienced. It was amazing how the communities of Breckenridge and Wahpeton came together for us that night. We can’t thank anything enough.”
As of Tuesday, March 10, Micah was examined by an autoimmune neurologist, muscle doctor and pediatrician. Marissa posted on Micah’s Caring Bridge site that the doctors are alarmed by the rapid progression of his symptoms – trouble with walking and significant decline in his balance. Micah underwent a muscle biopsy Tuesday morning.
According to Micah’s autoimmune doctor, in the entire history of Mayo Clinic, there have been only 10 children with a combination of autoimmune antibodies that Micah has tested positive for, although those children experienced entirely different symptoms than him.
Anyone can follow along with Micah’s journey at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/micahmoxness/journal/.
The benefit committee was Beyer, Laura Holzworth, Barb Tschakert, Mindi Bruce, Deanne Differding, Kim Wiertzema and Melissa Mammenga.
“We all had such a great time and it was so heartwarming to see a smile on Micah’s face all night. He was just so happy,” Marissa said.
