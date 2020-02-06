Abstract and impressionistic reception at Red Door Art Gallery

The Red Door Art Gallery and Museum in Wahpeton, North Dakota is exhibiting abstract and impressionistic artwork by area artists. The exhibition features 13 artists with 40 different pieces of artwork.
An artists’ reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. The event is open and free for the public to attend.
Artists are local, regional or have a connection to North Dakota, South Dakota or Minnesota. Most artists are local but some reach from Fargo, North Dakota and Hancock, South Dakota, Gallery Directory Noah Dobmeier said.
Artists exhibiting their artwork are Michael Dunn, Ellen Jean Diederich, Cathrin Von Bank, Laura Von Bank, Nancy Valentine, Elizabeth Schwankl, Della Conroy, Phyllis Joos, Kerry Kolke-Bonk, Jillayne Hanson, Beverly Benda, Barbara Benda Nagle and Karen Bakke.
“Abstract and impressionistic art I would describe as artwork that has a lot of room for interpretation, so it doesn’t necessarily have one meaning and the artist lets the viewer decide what the meaning is,” Dobmeier said.
Refreshments will be served and artwork will be available for purchase. The artists have been invited to attend with the opportunity to speak at the reception.
The abstract and impressionistic art exhibition ends on April 4.
The reception will be held at the gallery at 418 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton. Call 701-591-1010 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.