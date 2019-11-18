Fargo man charged with attempted murder after Radisson Hotel shooting
FARGO (FNS) — A Fargo man has been charged with several crimes, including attempted murder, in relation to a shooting in front of the Radisson Hotel last Friday.
Henry Isalee Aiken, 54, appeared Monday, Nov. 18, in Cass County District Court on the Class A felony, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison. He also was charged with a Class B felony of aggravated assault and three Class C felonies — terrorizing, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The charges stem from an early Friday, Nov. 15, shooting at the Radisson Hotel, 201 Fifth St. N. Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun and found Aiken “waving around a handgun with a green laser outside the entrance to the hotel,” charging documents allege.
Officer Joseph Vegel took cover behind a corner north of Aiken and told the suspect to drop the weapon, the court documents said. Instead of following orders, Aiken pointed his .38 caliber revolver at Vegel, with the green laser passing over the officer’s body, according to court documents.
Vegel considered shooting Aiken, whose body was partially concealed by a lobby structure, but he determined there was too much distance between himself and the suspect to get an accurate shot, court documents said.
Aiken fired his gun at Vegel, documents said.
“Officer Vegel stated he believed he could hear the sound of the bullet whizzing by him and said that his ears began ringing from the sound of the gunshot,” according to court documents. “Officer Vegel immediately retreated further back and reported never having been so scared in his life.”
Aiken then shot the window of the hotel lobby before jumping through it, documents said. He surrendered shortly after police entered the hotel, an incident report said.
Cass County Judge John Irby set cash bond for Aiken at $500,000.
Court documents do not mention Sgt. Matt Ysteboe, whose hand was seriously injured when his rifle accidentally discharged during the incident. Ysteboe was flown Friday to North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis for surgery, according to a Facebook post by the Fargo Police Department.
The surgery went well and Ysteboe is currently at home with his family while he recovers, the police department said Monday. He will learn more about his recovery and restrictions next week.
“Again, Sgt. Ysteboe and our department greatly appreciate the prayers and support our community has provided him,” the post said.
Walz asks to move emergency insulin talks into public eye
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Gov. Tim Walz on Monday, Nov. 18, re-issued a call to reach a compromise before Christmas that could set up a special session before New Year’s Day. And he urged lawmakers to come out of closed-door meetings to hold the talks in public.
The call galvanized Democrats, who’d been pushing to get negotiations out into the public, and it irked Republicans, who noted that previous efforts to vet the plans in public had fallen short.
And emergency access advocates said they were fed up with the political nature of the debate, which seemed to have broken down behind closed doors.
“I don’t want to see this devolve into politics and fingerpointing like we did at the end of session,” Lija Greenseid, an affordable insulin advocate and mother to a daughter with Type 1 diabetes, said. “People are really taking desperate measures and that’s something we can solve with the plans that are described here.”
Around 330,000 adults in Minnesota have been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, according to the state Department of Health. And reports of insulin rationing around the state have brought the debate to the forefront, especially in cases where Minnesotans died from complications of diabetes.
In response to those deaths, lawmakers have crafted two plans that would make available free insulin to people in need. Democrats want to charge a fee to the insulin manufacturers that would fund insulin supplies for low-income people without insurance or with high-deductible insurance plans. And Republicans say the state should require insulin manufacturers to supply insulin to needy patients with diabetes who are not already on a public health program to fend off the need for rationing.
Legislative leaders a month ago set a 30-day clock to find a middle ground that could satisfy both Democrats and Republicans and set up a special session. The self-imposed deadline was set to fall this week, and Walz said that should trigger a move from closed-door negotiations to public hearings.
“I think what’s missing in this is the public eye,” Walz said. “Out in the open has a real therapeutic effect of softening some of the tough positions.”
The Democratic governor said the four private talks had helped the two sides’ understanding of one another’s proposals, but after an offer for a deal failed in a Friday meeting, he needed to take a different tack.
Democrats welcomed the move to open up the meetings, saying it could bring insulin advocates into the discussion and force compromise forward. Republicans, meanwhile, noted that previous public hearings hadn’t been fruitful and asked to hold another private meeting to chart a path forward.
“The public hearings in the Senate and the House this interim did not result in an agreement. However, the working group is making good progress on key issues,” Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, said in a news release. “We know this issue is urgent, so I am calling for a meeting this week.”
Rep. Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield, said Democrats were waiting to hear from GOP lawmakers about a compromise proposal and would push for public hearings to bring in the voices of those with diabetes and advocates.
“This is a crisis, and we need to forge ahead urgently to reach a solution,” Howard told reporters. “This is about trying to move the ball forward and do it urgently.”
Mediator hired to work with city of Fargo, airport authority
FARGO (FNS) — A former U.S. District Court magistrate judge who runs a mediation service in Fargo has been hired as the mediator in a dispute between the city of Fargo and Fargo Airport Authority.
Former Judge Karen Klein, who served the court for 30 years from 1985 to 2015, will meet with the two sides starting Monday morning, Dec. 16, according to City Attorney Erik Johnson.
Commissioner John Strand made the successful motion during a Fargo City Commission meeting on Nov. 4 to try to negotiate a deal within 45 days or the city would “immediately move forward with an orderly dissolution” of the authority.
Strand said the negotiations will center mostly over whether airport employees are city workers and also over services provided by the city to the airport. However, he hoped the talks would only update the 50-year-old memorandum of understanding that created the airport authority.
Since the issues came to a head, all five airlines who serve Hector International Airport wrote letters in support of how well the facility runs under the airport authority. Airport manager Shawn Dobberstein said FedEx, who has a major operation at the airport, is also planning a letter.
Rochester man arrested for robbery, tire slashing in separate incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) — Police arrested a Rochester man they say robbed another person at knifepoint and slashed a woman’s car tires in a downtown parking ramp.
Phillip Steven Kuch, 34, was arrested Sunday night in a downtown parking ramp. Police received a report around 1:50 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said that her tire had been slashed in the parking ramp, police said.
A male passenger in the woman’s vehicle told police that he and the woman were driving in the parking ramp when a man came up and slashed one or two of the car’s tires. The man, later identified as Kuch, then began punching the passenger window with the knife still in his hand.
Surveillance footage from the ramp shows Kuch going to the passenger side of the woman’s car in an aggressive posture and making a thrusting or pointing motion toward the window as well as making a stabbing motion, according to court documents.
About an hour after police took the report of the parking ramp incident, police were called to a downtown hotel. A man there reported that earlier that day he had been robbed at knifepoint; the man identified the assailant as Kuch, according to police. Police were able to corroborate the incident using surveillance footage.
UND, NDSU to try again for $100 million from Legacy Fund to fuel research
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — Higher education leaders will again ask the North Dakota Legislature to use $100 million from the Legacy Fund to fuel research at the state’s two flagship institutions, but other public institutes may see money as well if the proposal succeeds.
In a three-page document obtained Thursday, Nov. 14, by The Forum, North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani and University of North Dakota interim President Joshua Wynne laid out their proposal to use money from interest earned on the Legacy Fund’s $6.36 billion. The requested amount is the same Bresciani and former UND President Mark Kennedy wanted for the 2019-20 biennium.
“The commendable definition of a ‘legacy fund’ is and should be a resource that creates and provides ongoing return on investment of those funds,” Wynne and Bresciani said in their proposal. “Doing so through the state’s two research universities would catalyze applied research in a manner that to date ... has been beyond their means but is common elsewhere in the country.”
Bresciani noted the proposal Wednesday, Nov. 13, to the research committee for the State Board of Higher Education, which is reviewing its duties and a tentative timeline to submit research initiative proposals in the 2021-22 legislative session. The committee wants to develop those proposals by February, according to a draft timeline.
Bresciani and Wynne have tweaked the proposal they pitched across North Dakota over the last year. UND and NDSU would have split $50 million for each year of the 2019-20 biennium, but in a 43-4 vote, the state Senate capped the total fund for those two years at $45 million. The House rejected the initiative 62-30.
Horse shot, killed, possibly mistaken for deer in north-central Minnesota
WADENA, Minn. (FNS) — The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a horse that was shot during the deer firearms season last week near Nimrod.
The sheriff’s office received a phone call at 2:32 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, from a property owner who returned home to find the smaller colt shot in the abdomen and frozen on the ground.
The incident occurred northwest of Nimrod, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Nimrod is about 60 miles east of Detroit Lakes.
A deputy responded to the location where they were met by the property owner and directed to the inside of the horse stables at the west side of the barn. The deputy then located the colt that was lying on its side with a visible bullet hole to its abdomen area. The property owner explained the horse was last checked on three days prior.
According to the call, the horse was brown in color.
The deputy searched for any nearby hunters in the area and attempted contact with neighboring landowners. There are no suspects at this time.
This incident is under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information is asked to call 218-631-7600.
Students return to Fargo elementary after evacuation due to unidentified smell
FARGO (FNS) — Students returned to Lewis and Clark Elementary after an unidentified odor investigation on Monday, Nov. 18, according to a statement by Executive Assistant to the Superintendent AnnMarie Campbell.
The school was evacuated Monday after there was an unidentified smell in the building, Campbell said.
Students and staff of Lewis and Clark were moved to Fargo South High School while Xcel Energy and the Fargo Fire Department investigated the odor, the statement says.
After about an hour, the investigation found that the smell came from a malfunctioning sump pump, allowing students and staff to return to the building, according to the Campbell. A new sump pump was installed.
Dismissal times, buses and after school activities were announced to go on as usual, the school said.
MN county attorney says officer-involved shooting justified
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FNS) — A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy’s use of force in a non-fatal shooting in Kensington in May was justified, according to Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson.
On Friday, Nov. 15, Larson issued a Use of Force Determination Letter to Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen regarding the shooting that involved three Douglas County deputies — Sgt. Wade Lerfald and deputies Adam Kavanagh and Grant Larson — and one Grant County deputy — investigator Jonathan Danner.
On May 7, Kavanagh shot 64-year-old John Kampmeyer while Kampmeyer was assaulting him with a wooden plank, Larson said in his letter.
Because Kampmeyer is facing felony assault charges, the county attorney had to exercise caution in detailing the facts of the case. But Chad Larson stated in his letter that he reviewed all the materials, which included body camera video recordings of the incident.
“I have concluded that Deputy Kavanagh’s use of force was justified under the circumstances,” Larson said in the letter.
The county attorney also stated that Kampmeyer deserves a fair trial by an impartial jury and that his goal was to support his conclusions without unnecessarily influencing potential jurors.
Larson included a short synopsis of what occurred during the incident:
In the early morning hours of May 7, Deputy Larson made contact with Kampmeyer in the city of Kensington. Kampmeyer had been living in his vehicle, which was immobile and parked on a city street, for about three days.
Larson advised Kampmeyer that the vehicle needed to be moved or it would be towed to a repair shop. Kampmeyer became upset and left the area on foot, at which time Larson requested assistance.
About 25 minutes later, the responding deputies located Kampmeyer on Central Avenue. Kampmeyer was clearly upset and brandishing a wooden plank that was about four feet in length. He began swinging the wooden plank at the deputies. Kavanagh and Lerfald used their tasers, but they had no effect on Kampmeyer. Danner used his baton during the incident. Grant Larson didn’t use any weapons.
During the incident, Kavanagh fell onto his back, at which point Kampmeyer approached him, stood over him and raised the plank over the deputy’s head. It was clear from the body camera footage that Kampmeyer intended to hit Kavanagh with the wooden plank, the county attorney stated in his letter.
It was at that point that Kavanagh discharged his firearm, striking Kampmeyer.
Kampmeyer was taken to the hospital in St. Cloud, while Kavanagh and Grant Larson were taken to Alomere Health, treated for minor injuries and released.
BCA crime investigators were called to the scene and recovered the four-foot piece of wood.
Kavanagh’s use of force was justified pursuant to Minnesota Statute 609.066, Subdivision 2, Larson wrote.
