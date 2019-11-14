Man’s body found in open water on otherwise frozen Goose River
PORTLAND, N.D. (FNS) — Authorities found the body of a 59-year-old man over the weekend in the Goose River near Portland Park, according to the Traill County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Kelly Lipsiea, of Mayville, was recovered from an area of open water on the otherwise frozen river on Sunday, Nov. 10. His death is believed to have been an accident, and an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.
At 5:18 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in Portland Park. The deputy found the vehicle, which was running and the driver’s door was open.
The deputy called for help from other deputies as well as a police dog, and started searching for the driver of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Near the area of open water where the body was discovered, authorities also found some personal property on the river bank.
The body was taken to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office in Grand Forks for an autopsy.
State flags more than 500 new streams, lakes for failure to meet water quality standards
ST. PAUL (FNS) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Wednesday, Nov. 13, announced the proposed addition of 581 new bodies of water to the list of streams and lakes that do not meet state water quality standards.
In total, the draft of the agency’s impaired waters list for 2020 notes the presence of approximately 5,770 quality issues in 3,416 separate bodies of water. New entries to the list, however, do not necessarily suggest the presence of pollution where none was previously observed.
“We went to lakes and streams that we had no data on,” said Miranda Nichols, the agency’s water quality assessment coordinator. “With that, we found good waters, but we also found impairments.”
The assessment of the Minnesota’s 80 major watersheds found that 368 streams and 56 lakes do not adequately support aquatic life. Bacteria levels in 69 streams and one Lake Superior beach, meanwhile, were found to be high enough to potentially cause illness.
The assessment also concluded that 85% of water pollutants in the state — such as nitrogen, phosphorus, chloride and bacteria — cannot be traced back to single source.
Additionally, four bodies of water are proposed to be removed from the list: Sleepy Eye Lake in Brown County, Faille Lake in Todd County and Waverly Lake in Wright County. Nutrient and bacteria levels in all four lakes are now low enough to allow for recreational use, the agency said.
In general, Nichols said that for a body of water to be removed from the list requires that it meet certain bacteria or nutrient thresholds for a certain number of years.
Minnesota is required by the federal Clean Water Act to update its impaired water list every even-numbered year. Once approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the list is then used in part by county and local entities to develop remedial strategies.
The state is requiring each of the 80 watersheds to develop its own restoration strategy by 2023. By 2025, watershed districts are due to create more comprehensive plans with input from local governments, conservation districts and water management organizations. Ground-level restoration practices are funded in part by the Minnesota Clean Water Fund, which was created with the passage of the state Legacy Amendment in 2008.
Fargo judge sentences child sex abuser to 40 years in prison, says case ‘haunts me’
FARGO — A judge says he will never forget how a 49-year-old Fargo man sexually abused two young girls.
Cass County District Judge Tom Olson sentenced Todd Douglas Meyer to 40 years in prison on Tuesday, Nov. 12, saying the case “haunts me” and “disgusts me to no end.”
The two girls reported to authorities that Meyer raped them multiple times from January 2013 to February 2019, causing them pain in the process.
“I hope you never forget what you did to those kids,” the judge told Meyer. “I know I never will.”
Meyer, who said little during the sentencing hearing, expressed his sorrow to the victims for any pain he caused.
Prosecutor Tracy Hines said the girls have a long road of treatment ahead and their lives have been changed forever.
“These girls for a period of time were living in an absolute hell at the hands of the defendant,” Hines said. “Both girls deserve justice.”
In July, Meyer pleaded guilty to two Class AA felony counts of gross sexual imposition and two Class C felony counts of child neglect. Each gross sexual imposition charge carried a maximum of life in prison without parole, and each child neglect charge had a maximum of five years in prison.
The judge followed the prosecution’s recommendation to sentence Meyer to serve 20 years in prison for each gross sexual imposition charge consecutively, and the five years for each child neglect charge will be served at the same time as the gross sexual imposition sentences. Meyer must serve 20 years of supervised probation once released from prison.
Defense attorney Stormy Vickers argued for the two gross sexual imposition sentences to be served concurrently, noting Meyer has a limited criminal history and has never been in jail before this case. Meyer, who served in the Navy, has numerous physical and mental health problems, Vickers said.
The defense argued Meyer was unlikely to commit another crime and has been an ideal inmate while in custody for this case. “I think it is difficult for people to understand the court has to consider that there are two sides of this,” Vickers said.
The court should look at the actions in this case, despite the lack of criminal history, Hines said.
“It is just so heinous what happened here,” she said, adding that the court can protect the victims and other children by sending Meyer to prison for a long time.
Olson read details of the case and segments from the children’s victim impact statements. One child said she doesn’t want to have children because of the sexual assaults but instead will adopt and be a single mother. The other child said life has been better since Meyer was sent to jail.
One of the girls wrote, “I leave it in the past.” To which Olson remarked: “I hope to God that she can.”
Southeastern Minnesota man charged in dog’s death
CHATFIELD, Minn. (FNS) — A southeastern Minnesota man is facing two felony charges after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed his family’s dog during an argument last week.
Richard Taylor Jordan, 31, of Chatfield, faces charges of overwork/mistreatment of animals and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.
Court records indicate he was released on conditions following his court appearance. Jordan has been ordered to surrender all of the firearms in his possession to law enforcement.
During an argument between Jordan and a woman, the woman fell to the ground and the family’s pitbull-labrador mix nipped at her shoulder, according to the criminal complaint.
The dog also nipped Jordan in the left ankle, court documents state. After that, Jordan pointed a shotgun at the dog, court documents state.
“The gun then went off and Witness saw the dog’s head fall over to the side,” the complaint reads. “Defendant (Jordan) immediately said that it was an accident. Defendant took the shotgun apart and placed it in a vehicle. Defendant wrapped up the dog and then left the scene.”
When Jordan was arrested on Saturday morning 23 miles away in Rochester, he reportedly told officers he shot the dog intentionally but did so because he was afraid for his safety and the safety of the children in the home.
Ellison signs onto lawsuit against Trump health insurance rule for immigrants
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesota’s Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison is supporting a lawsuit that challenges the Trump administration’s proclamation barring immigrants from entering the United States if they do not have certain health insurance or are unable to pay for their medical care.
In an amicus brief filed on Tuesday, Nov. 12, Ellison and 22 other state attorneys general supported Doe, et al. v Trump, et. al, which challenges the administration’s October Health Insurance Proclamation. In the brief, the attorneys general write that the proclamation illegally imposes additional immigration restrictions that contradict laws passed by Congress, such as the Affordable Care Act, and adds an entry condition for immigrants that Congress did not choose to include.
The attorneys general said the proclamation disqualifies a “significant number” of applicants who would typically qualify for legal immigration status, and could potentially result in family separations.
In a Wednesday, Nov. 13, news release, Ellison said the administration is “attempting to violate the law to pursue their anti-immigrant political agenda.”
“I’m not going to stand by and let them use health care to harm thousands of Minnesota families,” he said.
The brief was led by California Attorney General Becerra and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.
