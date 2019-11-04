Audit finds North Dakota State Library illegally miscategorized funds
BISMARCK (FNS) — The North Dakota State Library broke the law by miscategorizing certain expenses over the last two years, according to an audit released Monday, Nov. 4.
The library categorized nearly $80,000 in operating expenses as grant expenses to avoid spending more than the state’s appropriation, state Auditor Josh Gallion said in the audit.
It is illegal for state agencies to spend money otherwise designated for another purpose.
However, assistant librarian and business administrator Cindy Clairmont-Schmidt said the library did not overspend its total state appropriation despite the miscategorizations.
The audit also found that the library incorrectly distributed grant funds to three public libraries.
“The State Library has an opportunity to improve how they manage public dollars,” Gallion said in a news release. “I encourage the Library to address the issues we identified and make the necessary corrections to ensure compliance with the law.”
The library said in the audit it agreed with Gallion’s findings and will be more careful to comply with appropriation laws.
The library is located in Bismarck next to the Capitol.
WE Fest to stay in Detroit Lakes, but won’t return until 2021
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FNS) — WE Fest will be staying put at Detroit Lakes’ Soo Pass Ranch for the foreseeable future, according to new owners Live Nation.
However, the festival’s new organizers will be taking a year off to regroup.
“After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone WE Fest 2020 and come back strong in August of 2021,” Brian O’Connell, president of country touring for Live Nation and creator of its Country Nation festivals, said Monday morning, Nov. 4.
Contrary to the rumors that have been circulating, O’Connell added, that doesn’t mean they are looking for a new home.
“All of the rumors that are flying around that we’re going to move the festival and all that kind of stuff are not true,” he said. “We want to take the time to get to know the 37-year tradition of WE Fest and talk to as many people as we can who have been involved with it. ... There is a lot of history that we need to be respectful of, and a lot of people who are very invested in this festival.
“It is our intention to restore WE Fest to its proper place nationally, and locally, as a premier festival,” he continued. “Hopefully, it will last another 37 years. That’s our goal.”
Proposal would cut Fargo property owners’ share of infrastructure costs
FARGO (FNS) — Fargo city staff presented a proposed policy change at a brown bag gathering Monday Nov. 4, that would significantly reduce how much property owners will pay in the future when it comes to special assessments.
For a number of years, the breakdown on how improvements like street paving and water main replacements were paid for was 50 percent city and 50 percent special assessments.
In 2018, that sharing formula changed to 70 percent city and 30 percent special assessments, but many in the community continued to question whether more couldn’t be done to reduce special assessments.
At Monday’s brown bag meeting, which was attended by a number of city commissioners including Mayor Tim Mahoney, the city’s director of finance, Kent Costin, and other city staff outlined proposed changes to how special assessments would be used to help pay for infrastructure improvements.
In general, Costin said, the proposed policy change would shift cost-sharing so that 80 percent of infrastructure costs would be covered by the city and 20 percent would be covered by special assessments.
That will be possible, Costin said, because the city is expected to receive nearly $13 million a year in state “Prairie Dog” funding, which would come out of oil tax revenues.
The proposal will be presented to the full City Commission at its Monday, Nov. 18, meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.