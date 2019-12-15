Walz approves additional refugee placements in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Dec. 13, penned a letter to the Trump administration saying the state would continue accepting refugees under an executive order that requires counties and states to explicitly state they’d be willing to take them in.
The move comes after President Trump in September signed Executive Order 13888, which requires all states and counties to notify the State Department, in writing, that they will consent to receive refugees from the department’s Reception and Placement Program into their jurisdictions. And it makes Minnesota among a handful of states, including North Dakota, to say they’ll welcome refugees.
Minnesota counties have begun public and private conversations about whether they’ll reach out to the State Department, with Kandiyohi County becoming the first to narrowly approve continued refugee resettlement earlier this month. Counties have said they have until Dec. 25 to decide whether they’ll accept refugee placements and didn’t learn about the deadline until last month.
Resettlement agencies are required to submit their proposals for refugee placements before the end of January. And they will take into consideration letters they receive when determining where they can place people for their initial settlement.
“Minnesota has a strong moral tradition of welcoming those who seek refuge,” Walz said in his letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “Our state has always stepped forward to help those who are fleeing desperate situations and need a safe place to call home. In keeping with this proud history, I offer my consent to continue refugee resettlement in the State of Minnesota.”
The first-term DFL governor and frequent opponent of the president in his letter spoke of the value that refugees bring to Minnesota and rejected the intent of the administration’s executive order. And he referenced the biblical story of the birth of Jesus to make his case about the need to welcome people in.
“As the Holiday Season approaches, we are reminded of the importance of welcoming all who seek shelter,” Walz said. “The inn is not full in Minnesota.”
At a Minneapolis campaign rally in October, Trump touted his efforts to turn over decisions about refugee placements to local governments and criticized previous administrations’ decisions to bring in more refugees.
“As you know for many years leaders in Washington brought large numbers of refugees to your state from Somalia without considering the impact on schools and communities and taxpayers,” Trump told a nearly full Target Center. “I promise you, as president, I would give local communities a greater say in refugee policy and put in place enhanced vetting and responsible immigration controls. And I’ve done that.”
The Minnesota Department of Human Services reports that 775 refugees have been placed in Minnesota in 2019, down significantly compared to previous years. And of those placed, the bulk of the refugees came from Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Sixty-seven of those placed in Minnesota this year came from Somalia and 69 came from Ukraine.
Trump’s executive order has been challenged by several refugee resettlement agencies that allege it violates federal law.
Burgum requests federal aid for October blizzard damage
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum requested a presidential disaster declaration Friday, Dec. 13, after an October blizzard caused major flooding in the central and eastern parts of the state.
If President Donald Trump approves the declaration, it could free up funding from the the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for the state’s estimated $9.7 million in damages to public roads and other infrastructure.
Burgum’s request names 15 counties in which local governments need federal funding to make the repairs. The counties, which include Grand Forks and Stutsman, are mostly on the eastern side of the state.
“Local governments incurred significant costs as a result of the early October rain and snowstorm, and we appreciate the Trump administration considering our request,” Burgum said in a news release.
Burgum requested an extension last month for submitting the request after the governor said the state needed more time to assess the damage from the blizzard.
Trump and FEMA previously approved a similar request in June after spring flooding damaged public infrastructure across the state. Last month, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue granted Burgum’s request for a secretarial disaster, which provided federal aid to farmers affected by the flooding.
Man who shot deputy with arrow sentenced
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FNS) — A man who shot a Stearns County deputy during a standoff in central Minnesota has been sentenced.
Ramey James Olson, 32, of Alexandria, was convicted of use of force against an officer and burglary and on Thursday, Dec. 12, was sentenced to 15 years and nine months in prison.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 13, 2018, Olson stole a pickup from the lot of an Osakis business and drove recklessly through Osakis and onto Interstate 94. He exited into Sauk Centre, striking a building and driving through backyards and smashing into parked vehicles. After smashing into a garage, Olson ran into the home through an unlocked door.
Multiple law enforcement responded to the house.
After finding a compound bow in the home, Olson shot Stearns County Deputy Paul Orvis from the second floor of the home, putting a target arrow through the forearm of Orvis.
Officers shot and wounded Olson, who was eventually taken into custody.
Orvis had surgery to remove the arrow shaft from his arm.
Fargo museum to host ND’s first major Dali exhibition
FARGO (FNS) — The Plains Art Museum will soon open up North Dakota’s first-ever major exhibition of surrealist artist Salvador Dali.
“Salvador Dali’s Stairway to Heaven” will open Thursday, Dec. 19, and be up through May 20 on the third floor of the museum, 704 First Ave. N., Fargo.
The exhibit, curated by Los Angeles-based David S. Rubin, portrays 143 of the late Spanish artist’s works on paper.
In addition to the exhibition, the Plains will host several Dali-related events, including a winter paella party with refreshments, activities, a guided tour and surreal desserts at 7 p.m. Jan. 16. The event is free for museum members and Native American artists, $10 for the public and $5 for students.
A free film and surrealism discussion presented by Philosophy for All will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
The Plains also announced its free Exquisite Corpse event, set for 6-8 p.m. April 16, which will allow the public to drop in and “reassemble reality,” according to a news release.
For more information, visit www.plainsart.org.
Billy Currington to headline Detroit Lakes fundraiser
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FNS) — Country singer Billy Currington will headline an annual fundraiser here next summer.
Organizers announced Friday, Dec. 13, that Currington will perform July 11 as part of Detroit Mountain Recreation Area’s Music on the Mountain fundraiser.
The native of Savannah, Ga., most recently released “Summer Forever,” his sixth studio album, in 2015. He also debuted a new single, “Details,” earlier this year.
General admission tickets for the Music on the Mountain fundraiser will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for $60 at www.detroitmountain.com.
Authorities ID man found dead in car
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (FNS) — The man who was found dead in a car in rural Argusville on Thursday, Dec. 12 has been identified as Jeffrey L. Hoff, 54, of Perley, Minn., according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Hoff was found when a friend who hadn’t heard from him in a few days tracked his car using OnStar and found him in his car along the road in Argusville at 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of death is still under investigation, but authorities say foul play isn’t suspected. His body was taken to the University of North Dakota’s Forensic Lab for an autopsy, the release said.
Argusville is about 22 miles north of Fargo, and Perley is about 17 miles northeast of Argusville.
Group to study potential Minn. DHS restructure
ST. PAUL (FNS) — The Walz administration on Friday, Dec. 13, announced that it would seek out a private group to study the potential restructuring of the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
In a news release, Gov. Tim Walz said he had set out parameters for an independent expert that would be tasked with conducting a review of the department and determine whether breaking it up could help solve some of its problems.
The department took in more than $17 billion in the current two-year budget and employs more than 6,000 to implement services for 1.2 million children, the elderly and vulnerable Minnesotans. And it came under scrutiny earlier this year after a series of top-level leadership moves and news of more than $100 million in funds misspent.
Walz said Public Sector Consultants, another external group, would review possible areas that the independent assessor should take up and would lay the groundwork for the thrid-party review so it can begin in February. DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, who reached her 100-day mark at the agency’s helm this week, has laid out measures the department is taking to address problems at the department, including the creation of an advisory panel to advise Harpstead and review progress. Medtronic CEO and Chair Bill George is set to co-chair the group.
“As my Administration surfaces issues at the Department of Human Services that have been going on for years, we must dig deeper to find the root of these problems,” Walz said. “That is why we need an outside expert to take an independent look at DHS and recommend whether breaking up the agency would improve efficiency, increase accountability and better serve Minnesotans.”
Lawmakers and DHS officials for years have discussed breaking up the department. And following this most recent set of dustups, they’ve split on whether the move would help or hurt DHS.
Supporters say splitting the department could allow for clearer duties within the agencies that emerge as well as more transparency about each section, while opponents say breaking up DHS could create additional bureaucracy without addressing problems that spurred improper payments.
Republicans, who hold control of the Minnesota Senate, said they were glad to see the governor ask for an external review and hoped he would work with lawmakers on a path forward for the department.
“Breaking up the department is a monumental task, and something the Legislature has examined before,” Sen. Michelle Benson, who chairs the Health and Humans Services Committee, said. “We know what happens when Democrats go it alone, ignore bipartisanship and force their ideas on Minnesotans: The result is MNsure. Instead, we should replicate the MNLARS approach; when Senate Republicans have a seat at the table and voice in the debate, we find solutions that benefit the whole state.”
