Peterson among Congress members voting against impeachment
ST. PAUL (FNS) — A Minnesota Democrat was among a trio to break with party ranks to vote against the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Minnesota’s Rep. Collin Peterson voted with Republicans to oppose two articles of impeachment, citing concerns about the proceedings dividing the country. Peterson’s district supported the president over Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a 30 percentage point margin.
The House of Representatives on Wednesday, Dec. 18, approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The house voted 230-197 to advance a charge of abuse of power against the president and 229-198 to advance a charge of obstruction of Congress. Both articles of impeachment stem from Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
Representatives from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin voted along largely party lines with Democrats supporting impeachment and Republicans opposing it. But Peterson, who represents Minnesota’s vast 7th Congressional District, stood against the impeachment.
“The inquiry and hearing have been partisan and have failed in convincing the country while further placating some people who have wanted the president impeached since he was elected,” Peterson said in a news release. “This process has been a mistake and I will not be whipped in line by my party. I may stand alone but I stand in good conscience. History will show this to be a mistake and the Senate will make short work of an acquittal.”
The articles of impeachment move now to the Senate, where members are set to hold a trial and weigh the evidence compiled by the Democrat-controlled House. If two-thirds of senators support the impeachment, the president would be removed from office.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has criticized the impeachment proceedings and said he is working closely with the White House.
Trump on Twitter called the impeachment efforts “an assault on America and on the Republican Party.” The Republican is the third president to be impeached in American history.
Republicans arguing against impeachment said the President hadn’t broken the law and that his interaction with Ukrainian officials did not constitute and an impeachable offense. And they argued that voters should be able to decide in 2020 whether they felt Trump’s actions merit his removal from office.
“This isn’t a solemn, sober process — this is a political drive-by. The truth doesn’t matter. Facts don’t matter. They just want President Trump gone,” U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., said. “The Democrats’ never-ending quest to impeach this president is a constant reminder to 63 million Americans that you don’t trust their judgment, that you don’t understand their way of life, and that you couldn’t care less about the issues that matter the most to them.”
Democrats, with the exception of Peterson and Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, supported the article alleging the president abused the power of his office. And many argued that the vote was key to ensuring that all Americans are held to the same standards under the law.
Peterson, Van Drew and Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, voted against the charge of obstruction of Congress, breaking with their party. Van Drew has said he plans to switch party affiliation to become a Republican. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, voted present on both votes.
Michelle Fischbach, a Republican aiming to unseat Peterson, in a news release said the Democrat should’ve done more to stand up against the “impeachment sham.”
$12M mixed-use building announced for downtown Fargo
FARGO (FNS) — EPIC Companies has announced its plans to start construction next year on a $12 million mixed-use building in the Gateway Center strip mall along the busy Main Avenue corridor in downtown Fargo.
The company also is planning a second phase of construction, but the scope of that work will depend on talks with the city of Fargo, which owns land to the east, and the Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which manages and operates the Lashkowitz High Rise building to the south of the Gateway Center strip mall, spokeswoman McKenzy Olson said Thursday, Dec. 19.
Olson said the first phase of construction will start next summer and should take about 18 months, putting completion at the end of 2021 or the start of 2022. That building, which is planned to go up along Main Avenue on the north side of the Gateway Center parking lot, will include about 51 residential apartment units and 13,000 square feet. She said the building will probably be about four stories above ground, along with underground parking, totaling about 52,000 square feet overall.
Part of the strip mall, a wing on the east side, will be torn down next year as part of the first phase of construction, Olson said. The wing is currently vacant.
$23M trailer for NDSU game broadcast catches fire
MOORHEAD (FNS) — A mobile TV production trailer worth millions set to be used in the national broadcast of the North Dakota State football game Saturday, Dec. 21, is being replaced after catching fire outside a Moorhead hotel.
At about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the 2600 block of 11th Street South, near the Moorhead Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Firefighters arrived to discover that a $23 million mobile broadcast production trailer had caught fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Gary Larsen.
Fire crews were on the scene for about seven hours. Fire Capt. Todd Church said the blaze mainly damaged the wheel wells underneath storage units on the trailer. Larsen later said that heavy smoke damaged equipment in the front and back of the trailer.
The truck belongs to Florida-based company F & F Productions, which specializes in remote television broadcasting. Larsen said truck operators told firefighters that the company had contracted with ESPN to broadcast Saturday’s NDSU-Montana State football game, and that another trailer was already on the way Wednesday night to replace the one damaged in the fire.
The NDSU-Montana State game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday and is being broadcast on ESPN 2.
Litchfield police officer fires service weapon during chase
LITCHFIELD, Minn. (FNS) — A Litchfield police officer fired his service weapon at a vehicle Wednesday, Dec. 18, during a pursuit through Meeker County.
There were no injuries and a suspect is in custody.
According to a news release from Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze, at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, Meeker County sheriff’s deputies initiated pursuit of a vehicle that was going west on U.S. Highway 12.
Wright County law enforcement had earlier pursued the vehicle on information that it was involved in a hit-and-run. The chase was halted due to excessive speed.
When Meeker County deputies observed the vehicle, driven by Fernando Mejia, 31, of Cottage Grove, veering into oncoming traffic, they restarted the pursuit, Cruze said, and Litchfield police and the State Patrol assisted.
Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was stopped on Highway 12 east of Litchfield. Mejia was taken into custody on charges of fleeing a peace officer, driving while impaired and driving after revocation.
Cruze said that while stop sticks were being deployed, a Litchfield police officer discharged his service weapon at the vehicle. Per standard protocol, the use-of-force incident is under review.
Meeker County is approximately one hour west of Minneapolis.
Authorities ID Minnesota man killed in semi-train crash in North Dakota
BUXTON, N.D. (FNS) — Authorities have identified a Minnesota man killed in a semi-train collision in North Dakota.
Jose Silva 32, of Dilworth, Minnesota, was driving a 2004 Mack straight truck east on a Traill County Township Road, two miles south of Buxton, North Dakota, at about 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Silva failed to yield to the BNSF train at the intersection with the tracks and the train struck the semi’s passenger side.
The intersection was marked with railroad signs and a yield sign.
Silva was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the collision. The two people in the train were uninjured.
