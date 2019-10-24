Burgum announces reelection bidFARGO (FNS) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday, Oct. 24, that he is running for reelection along with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, stating that one of the biggest challenges facing the state is a looming agricultural crisis brought on by an unprecedented amount of moisture this late in the year.
“The financial hardship is real,” Burgum said at a news conference held in Fargo, where he was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum, and Sanford.
Recounting the plight of a rancher he recently talked to who lost half his herd in the fall blizzard that struck the state, Burgum said the region is facing problems it has never faced before and he said that will require “solutions we’ve never had before.”
And those solutions, he said, will take time.
“This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Burgum said. “We’ve never been in a situation like this.”
At points during the news conference, Burgum paused to compose his emotions as he spoke about growers he has been meeting with and the stories they shared about their fears for this year’s harvest and next spring’s planting season.
“The emotion in the room you could feel from people that had really been pushed to the limit; people that care about their families, care about their neighbors, care about their livestock in a spot where they can’t do something about it.
“This resilience is part of what makes North Dakota great, when we face really incredible challenges like this everybody pulls together,” Burgum said.
Asked what his administration’s top accomplishments have been during his three years as governor, Burgum said one was the way a high-profile dispute was resolved involving the Dakota Access Pipeline and Native American groups opposed to it.
“That could have turned violent and it didn’t and from that we built even stronger relationships with the tribes,” Burgum said, adding that another high point was the state’s fiscal health.
“When we came in, we reduced the general fund, along with the Legislature, by $1.7 billion. No state has made that kind of reduction and kept things going,” he said.
But the topper, he said, was what he described as a change in culture across state government, which he said has inspired workers to bring new energy and focus to their jobs.
“We have to have the curiosity to keep discovering new things,” Burgum said.
Traynor concerned by conflict of interest proposalBISMARCK (FNS) — A North Dakota higher education leader fears a policy proposal to disclose conflicts of interest could force him and his colleagues to break ethical obligations.
The State Board of Higher Education on Thursday, Oct. 24, approved the first reading of the policy 5-1, but it will come back for a final vote at a future meeting. The changes are meant to clarify the conflict of interest policy that hasn’t been touched since 1993.
The proposal would add language to define a conflict of interest, require board members, the North Dakota University System chancellor and institution presidents to disclose or update conflicts annually, and highlights what action must be taken in the event a board member or NDUS staff has one.
Those covered by the policy who don’t know they have a conflict of interest are not held liable under the proposed changes, and board members and staff would not be forced to violate ethical codes.
Board member Dan Traynor was the lone dissenter in the vote. As in previous votes on the proposal, he voiced concerns the policy would force board members to identify their clients, which would violate confidentiality practices.
Traynor is an attorney, and the policy changes could put board members in “a very difficult spot,” he said.
“I’m concerned about the heavy-handedness and its particular application to board members,” he said, adding that he thinks the revision is not needed. “To require board members to disclose certain things, I think, is problematic in some instances.”
The state auditor’s office recommended the board and NDUS update its conflict of interest policy after an audit found Tony Grindberg, North Dakota State College of Science vice president of workforce affairs, did not disclose on paper that his wife, Karen, is the chief financial officer for the Flint Group, which was hired to promote a proposed career workforce academy in Cass County.
NDSCS, which has denied any wrongdoing alleged by the audit, has overseen the implementation of the academy.
NDUS attorney Eric Olson acknowledged Traynor’s concerns but noted the university system and its board must follow state law. He said he could work with the board to find ways to protect an individual’s clients while following North Dakota Century Code.
“This is a very broad policy that sort of follows along with the state’s very strong open records and open meetings law in terms of disclosure and sunshine,” he said. “This is the law as it has been set forth.”
The changes give more clarity and substance to the policy, board member Kathleen Neset said.
“It is not doing anything outside the norm of our existing laws,” she said.
The policy was one of several items on Thursday’s agenda related to the NDSCS audit. Chancellor Mark Hagerott reported the school had completed 17 of 34 goals set up by an action plan. He said he would like to have most of the goals completed by the end of the year, but he is willing to give NDSCS more time to complete items if they need an extension to get a better product.
Once all goals have been completed, a full report will be presented to the board.
The board also unanimously approved a plan at the request at the state auditor to require TrainND to prepare its business plan on an annual basis instead of every two years. The plan, which passed with little discussion, would cover all four TrainND quadrants, and not just the one overseen by NDSCS in the southeast corner of the state.
TrainND is a training network for businesses in North Dakota that focuses on workforce development and training employees. Williston State College oversees the northwest quadrant, Bismarck State College has the southwest and Lake Region State College provides TrainND in the northeast.
Man dead in western Minnesota house fire MADISON, Minn. (FNS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, in Madison, the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The age and identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of family. A woman at the home was taken to the hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office and with the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s Office.
Madison in located in west central Minnesota.
Flanagan, lawmakers to join protest of Washington NFL team nameMINNEAPOLIS (FNS) — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and several state lawmakers will join with protesters at a rally outside of the U.S. Bank Stadium the night of Thursday, Oct. 24, to urge the Washington, D.C., professional football team to retire its team name and mascot.
Flanagan and other Native American state politicians, including Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton, and Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, are slated to speak at the “Not Your Mascot” event, which will be held ahead of the evening’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington team. Minnesota tribal governments, the National Congress of American Indians and other Indigenous groups are organizing the event.
Democrats join call for Larsen to resign leadership positionBISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota Senate Democrats on Thursday, Oct. 24, joined the call for state Sen. Oley Larsen to resign his leadership position in the wake of controversial Facebook posts targeting a Muslim congresswoman.
“Your words and actions have negatively and unnecessarily drawn attention to you, our chamber, and this state,” members of the Senate Democratic-NPL Caucus said, in part, in a letter to Larsen, R-Minot.
Larsen on Sunday posted a long-debunked Associated Press photo purporting to show U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., at an al-Qaida training camp. He also referred to her as a “terrorist” in another post.
