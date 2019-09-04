Authorities continuing search for male west of Jamestown
WINDSOR, N.D. (FNS) — The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the search Tuesday, Sept. 3, for a man described as mentally unstable in the Windsor area, according to Deputy Dan White of the sheriff’s department.
The sheriff’s office was called Monday to a report of an unknown person aimlessly driving in the Windsor area, about 18 miles west of Jamestown. The man abandoned his vehicle Monday and was reported to be on foot. He is not wanted for any violations of the law.
The individual is described as being a man in his mid-20s and was last seen dressed in a tie-dyed shirt, jeans and a black jacket with a floral pattern. No other physical description is available.
White said a bloodhound tracked the individual to Interstate 94 before the storms hit the area Monday afternoon.
“He may have caught a ride away from the area,” White said. “But we do not know that.”
White reported the storm Monday washed out at least one road in the area of the search, making the search efforts more difficult.
Name released in McKenzie County dirt bike crash
TROTTERS, N.D. (FNS) — One person died in motorcycle crash in McKenzie County in western North Dakota on Sunday.
Cora Wagner, 19, from Lisbon was riding a dirt bike at about 4:18 p.m. Sept. 1. She was traveling southbound on an off-road trail near Beaver Creek Road, 17 miles east of Trotters, when she lost control of the dirt bike and was thrown to the ground. Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was wearing a helmet, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
Tanker driver killed in rollover near Watford City
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (FNS) — A 52-year-old man from Alexander died in a tanker trailer rollover on Monday, Sept. 2.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded at 2:15 p.m to the crash along McKenzie County Road 2, one mile east of Tobacco Gardens. According to authorities, the truck was traveling westbound, pulling a tanker trailer, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle ran into the north ditch and overturned on its top and the trailer was jackknifed.
The driver, James Nolf, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was saturated and slippery from rainfall, authorities said.
Produced water spill hits pasture near Watford City
BISMARCK (FNS) — About 200 barrels of produced water leaked from a pipeline onto a pasture in McKenzie County Friday, Aug. 30, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday.
The leak occurred about four miles west of Watford City. The pipeline is operated by Henry Hill Oil Services.
Produced water is a byproduct of oil and gas development.
It’s unclear what caused the leak, which would amount to roughly 8,400 gallons, the DEQ said in a news release. Agency personnel are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.
State officials were not yet aware of any water sources that were affected by the spill.
Woman hit by car, three people shot just after Minnesota State Fair closes Monday
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Police here are investigating a pedestrian crash and shooting that injured three people outside the Minnesota State Fair’s main entrance on Monday night, Sept. 2.
Police were called to Snelling Avenue and Fair Place just after the Fair closed at 10 p.m. for a badly injured 19-year-old woman who had been hit by a car in a northbound lane on Snelling. She was breathing but unresponsive and was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses said there was a fight in the area just before the collision, police said.
The driver stopped but then left the scene and called 911 after bystanders began hitting and kicking his vehicle. He is cooperating with the investigation and did not seemed to be impaired, police said.
Soon after, officers were blocking traffic across from the Fair’s main gates at Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway.
“There were a lot of officers there and that’s when they heard shots ring out,” said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. “Several gunshots are reported. As our officers do, they ran toward the gunfire” to look for anyone injured, and find the person or people responsible.
The officers didn’t find any suspects, but they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound about a block south of the crash scene.
“It was very chaotic,” Linders said, adding “it also didn’t help” that a downpour of rain began.
A man with a gunshot wound arrived soon after at United Hospital and he said he was outside the Fair’s gates when he was shot. Another man showed up at Regions hospitals.
They were treated and are expected to survive, Linders said.
A 20-year-old was shot in the stomach or groin area, another 20-year-old was shot in the hand and an 18-year-old was shot in the shoulder.
No arrests were made as of 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police asked anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.
North Dakota regulators update size of 2015 gas plant spill
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota environmental regulators said Tuesday, Sept. 3, nearly 846,000 gallons of natural gas liquids and groundwater have been recovered from a 2015 gas plant spill, which initial reports suggested was much smaller.
The Watford City spill attracted scrutiny last month after an environmental blog reported it was larger than the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality’s incident report showed. The report listed the leak at Oneok’s Garden Creek plant at only 10 gallons with an “unknown volume” of natural gas condensate saturating the ground around the pipe.
Based on information provided in October, DEQ Director Dave Glatt said last month that more than 240,000 gallons had been cleaned up. But his agency asked for updated numbers after the size of the spill became the subject of news stories.
“They were going to submit that stuff to us anyway, but I just said, ‘Hey, let’s speed it up a little bit,’” Glatt said.
The DEQ said the contaminant continues to be contained within the facility’s boundaries. A Oneok spokesperson said last month the leak stemmed from “hairline cracks” in a small underground pipe.
State and company officials have said the leak’s nature made it hard to pin down its size. But Glatt said he has instructed his staff to examine open spill reports to make sure they’re updated, and the agency is eyeing ways to improve transparency.
Glatt previously said regulators “for the most part” rely on companies to provide information on the size of a spill and noted his agency is more concerned with the cleanup itself.
A DEQ spokeswoman said updates on the Oneok spill will be included in a project file available for public review.
