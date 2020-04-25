Acting and quirkiness, not plot, best parts of ‘Guys’

Daily News Film Critic Frank Stanko is keeping busy while theaters are closed with Retro Reviews. This weekend, he looks at “Just One of the Guys,” which opened in theaters on April 26, 1985.
Let’s just get it out of the way. “Just One of the Guys” climaxes with Terri (Joyce Hyser) flashing her chest to reveal she’s not actually a young man.
For some audience members, the reveal is the movie’s most memorable moment. Directed by Lisa Gottlieb, “Guys” has a screenplay credited to Dennis Feldman (“Species”) and Jeff Franklin (“Full House”). They essentially wrote “Tootsie” for teens.
Terri, a talented but unsuccessful high school journalist, poses as a member of the opposite sex for career purposes. She’s certain that an article submitted by a supposed male would be more likely to earn its author a job at the local paper.
I’m amused by Terri’s surprise that an article on the nutritional content of school lunches didn’t earn her a recommendation. The endorsed guy reporters wrote about cheating and drug scandals. Later, Terri successfully submits an article about her time passing as a teenage boy. Really, what would anyone want to read first?
Anyway, while her parents are on vacation, Terri ditches her normal high school for two weeks. As a guy, “Terry” resembles a teenage Adam Scott. Only two people know the truth: Buddy (Billy Jacoby), Terri’s lovable kook brother, and Denise (Toni Hudson), her more level-headed friend.
Terri enrolls at a school bullied by Greg (William Zabka), who doesn’t handle losing his respect that well. The disguise allows for opportunities to ogle, but there’s complications.
For starters, Terri falls for another classmate, Rick (Clayton Rohner). Under her influence, he becomes more confident. Terri also has to deal with her patronizing current boyfriend Kevin (Leigh McCloskey). If that wasn’t enough, “Terry” receives romantic attention from a total sweetheart, Sandy (Sherilyn Fenn).
Despite its overall lack of originality and slightly overwhelming plot, “Guys” has a few things in its favor. Hyser is a fine leading lady, even if neither Terri or Terry is all that funny. She also has great chemistry opposite Jacoby. While most of his Buddy’s lines are variants of “Hi, I’m hormonal,” a lot of them are funny.
It isn’t every teen movie where the leading man’s into James Brown. Rohner actually received dance lessons from Brown for the prom sequence. A little more genuine quirkiness like that would have greatly helped “Guys,” whose writers seemed to have tried too hard for laughs.
Besides Buddy’s tsunami of sex jokes, the canvas includes students pretending to be aliens, another student who takes his exotic pets everywhere and a bowling-fixated teacher. It’s a little much for my liking. The movie’s numerous shoutouts to people of the era, meanwhile, plays today like a parody of “Hey, remember this?” humor.
Anyway, Terri’s professional arc concludes happily, with a scene that feels like a test run for the lesson learned moments on “Full House.” The reunion between Terri and Rick, like much of “Guys,” is just straight-up out of “Tootsie.”
I’m giving “Just One of the Guys” a barely Recommended rating. It’s available through Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes and Google Play.
Additional thoughts and trivia:
• Hey, It’s 1985!: This was Rohner’s only acting credit for the year, but he also contributed to a piece of pop culture history. The “New York” magazine article that coined the term “Brat Pack” concludes with Rohner, a non-Brat, giving an autograph to a teenage girl. She ignored other, more famous (and not specifically identified) actors.
• I got a big kick out of Denise’s less than desirable potential dates including Roger “Gibbler.” Franklin evidently felt that when a last name’s that unique, it’s worth using again.
• Retro Reviews is taking a few weeks off. I’m hoping to return the weekend of May 24 with “Rambo: First Blood Part II.” It’s available through YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Prime and iTunes.
