Active autumn at Wahpeton High, other district schools

Homecoming approaches for Wahpeton Public Schools District, which will celebrate this year’s festivities from Monday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Sept. 30.
Steve Hockert, Wahpeton’s high school and middle school principal, included a homecoming preview as part of a report shared Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the Wahpeton School Board. As of that day, dress up days for Sept. 25-29 would be chosen by high school student council members.
“Coronation will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25,” Hockert wrote. “The annual bonfire will be held that evening after coronation.”
The 2023 Wahpeton High School Homecoming Court will be among the prominent people in a week that also includes a 7 p.m. football game Friday, Sept. 29, and the homecoming dance, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. The dance, an autumn tradition, will take place following a new autumn tradition.
“The Wahpeton Alumni Association Hall of Fame Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30 at Wahpeton High School,” Superintendent Michael Kaiser wrote.
Four graduates and a longtime educator will be recognized this year, Daily News previously reported. The event will include a 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony and 12:15 p.m. luncheon.
“Tickets can be purchased for $25 each by calling Wahpeton Public Schools’ district office at 701-642-6741,” Daily News reported in May.
This year’s honorees are Sonja Christensen, who taught first and second grade from 1964-2003; Earl Stoltenow, a member of the class of 1941; Dr. Paul Johnsgard, class of 1949; Sally Hausken, class of 1952; and Mike Williams, class of 1972.
Since 2019, the Wahpeton Public Schools District Hall of Fame has recognized alumni and teachers, people acclaimed for their work in the Twin Towns Area, across the region and United States, and in some cases, worldwide. This year’s ceremony will include the 25th induction.
Most of the nine-member Wahpeton School Board attended the Wednesday, Sept. 13, meeting. Board Director Matt Dockter was the lone absent leader.
“High school is off to a running start,” Hockert wrote. “(I have) met with all seniors to discuss their exemption status for the first semester.”
Seniors who scored an 18 or higher on the ACT can chose exemption from a study hall or MI Time, Hockert wrote. Those who missed the cut for the first semester still have a chance for exemption in the second semester. They will just need an overall GPA of 3.0.
“Students are in the middle of STAR testing in the areas of math and reading,” Hockert reported about Wahpeton Middle School youth. “This data gives us a baseline for the year and helps us support students in areas of strengths and weaknesses.”
Fun has not been forgotten. Hockert reported that like their friends at Wahpeton High School, the middle school students and staff are excited for this year’s homecoming week.
“They are busy planning out dress days and activities,” he wrote.
Positive activity also continues at Wahpeton Elementary School, Principal Jacob Dodge informed the board. This year’s counselors have received donated school supplies.
“They were busy making sure that students had what they needed for a successful start to the school year,” Dodge wrote. “At the Back to School Bash (in August), may families stopped and visited. We were also able to recruit some volunteer dads to be Watch D.O.G.S. again this year.”
Wahpeton Elementary School will continue to offer the Lunch Buddies and Watch D.O.G.S. programs during the 2023-2024 education year. As the students continue to receive mentorship and/or build bonds with people like their parents, progress advances in the classrooms.
“Four teachers of grades 3-5 will be participating in a writing training this year,” Dodge wrote. “It begins this month. The focus is on building the knowledge and skills needed for successful implementation of a writing framework that supports student growth.”
Student growth will be supported in several ways, board members learned:
• the writing skills continuum of development
• through explicit instruction
• mentor texts
• specific feedback
• cross-curricular guided practice
Finally, District Special Education Director and Zimmerman Elementary School Principal Rosemary Hardie reported on topics including a $129,260.47 behavioral health grant received by the district. Here is how the money breaks down:
• $72,455.08 for a behavioral specialist
• $33,870.44 for check and connect mentor stipends
• $14,750 for the Adolf Brown student presentation
• $2,500 for staff professional development with Sarah How
• $4,200 for the fifth graders’ Kindness Retreat
• $1,484.95 for books for SEL
“Seeing our Early Childhood Special Education Playground become a reality has been fulfilling for our team,” Hardie reported. “Zimmerman’s team expresses our radical appreciation to the Wahpeton School Board for their support in ensuring this project was prioritized.”
The next Wahpeton School Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Wahpeton High School.