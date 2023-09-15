Active autumn at Wahpeton High, other district schools

Jai'rus Carmack, an 11th grader last fall, sported a U.S. Army combat uniform as part of the 2022 Wahpeton High School Homecoming Week. It remains to be seen what type of dress up days are coming for Sept. 25-29, 2023.

 Daily News file photo

Homecoming approaches for Wahpeton Public Schools District, which will celebrate this year’s festivities from Monday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Sept. 30.

Steve Hockert, Wahpeton’s high school and middle school principal, included a homecoming preview as part of a report shared Wednesday, Sept. 13, with the Wahpeton School Board. As of that day, dress up days for Sept. 25-29 would be chosen by high school student council members.

Fun is not forgotten at places like Wahpeton Elementary School, where these then-fourth graders were delighted to wave and salute as part of the 2022 homecoming festivities.