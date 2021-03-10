Active Living Committee continues planning for dog park

The Breckenridge Active Living Committee discussed the progress of the dog park project at their Wednesday, March 10 meeting.
There has been $35,348 raised for the city dog park project as of Wednesday. Now, the committee is moving forward with designing the park and establishing signage.
The total cost of the signage would be around $1,012, Active Living Committee President Shawn Roberts said. The signs — which would read “Small Dogs,” “Large Dogs,” “Leash,” “Clean Up,” and “Rules” — have already been ordered.
The city would also be providing a dog waste disposal station and regular garbage cans, Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
Roberts went over a Play CORE webinar on dog park design trends and planning tips. There were lots of tips in the webinar that they should carry with them as they design the Breckenridge Dog Park like not using pesticide, keeping the grass mowed and sealing cracks in any concrete, she said.
“An easy reminder is not to put the benching next to the fence because a dog could jump onto the bench then over the fence,” Roberts said. “They’re things you don’t really think about.”
Roberts said there are inexpensive ways to make the park engaging for dogs. She said one park she looked at had different sized wooden boxes with turf on top.
“We certainly want it to look nice, but I don’t think it’s something we need to look at purchasing a lot of extra equipment for right now,” Roberts said.
Committee member Lori Gefre and Patrick Hollister, active living planner for Partnership 4 Health, have been working to purchase a bike rack for the city from MedPac in Lake Park, Minnesota. Hollister said the rack is being built and will be a blue 8-bike “wave” bike rack costing $450.
Breckenridge will also be gaining directional signs to highlight activities in the area, crafted by Auto Creations & Signs. The committee plans to make signs for the disc golf course, dog park, pickleball court and aquatic center. Each of the four signs will be on a post at five different locations throughout the city, for a total of 20 signs. Each sign will cost $35 and the design on the sign would be an additional $20 each.
Gefre mocked up designs with images of each activity that the city could use to avoid the cost of having Auto Creations & Signs design each one, Roberts said. Hollister said there is PartnerSHIP 4 Health funding available to the committee for the signage as well.
“It’s wonderful to be able to work together and make these improvements,” Roberts said.
The first flyer for Headwaters Day 2021 was emailed out to area businesses looking for groups interested in taking on an activity or event.
Some ideas for the event are an antique car show, sports tournaments, a talent or fashion show, a 5k run, a street dance, food and craft vendors, a parade, games and face painting, and a scavenger hunt.
“Hopefully we will get some more interest. I think from our point of view, we’re just going to help facilitate this and get the word out,” Roberts said.
