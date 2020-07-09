The pickleball courts in Breckenridge, Minnesota are now open to the public. Although, the city’s Active Living Committee is hoping for additional improvements.
“It’s been nice weather, nice evenings and it really seems like there has been a great group of people participating in pickleball so I think this is a wonderful thing to have been added to the community and have that as a recreational opportunity,” Shawn Krause-Roberts, ALC’s president, said.
At the city’s Monday evening council meeting, they approved a motion for a quote from Dakota Fence for $7,292 for fencing at the pickleball courts. The cost will come out of the park’s maintenance appropriation in the capital outlay fund, although the city is hoping to get grants and donations to cover most of the cost.
“We did get two grants to help pay for the divider fences. One was $2,500 from Richland Wilkin (Community Foundation) and $2,000 from Cargill. (The divider fences) will cost about $7,400 and we have $4,500 of that so we are still looking for some additional donations if anyone feels they want to donate,” Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
There are currently four pickleball courts and there is room for expansion of two more courts. The tennis courts that are neighbors to the pickleball courts currently have no plan of being, level, resurfaced or any other updates. However, Crocker said that doesn’t mean nothing can’t be done in the future if there is a desire from the community and adequate funds.
Crocker said that he would like to add bench seatings with canopies to the pickleball area for seating in a shaded area.
“Some play round-robin playing and so would be able to wait in the shade. It would serve those to set their water jug, cooler, towel, or bag.,” He said. “ Right now we just don’t have anything over there. It would have to be fairly robust though and be able to withstand 85 miles per hour wind.”
The committee discussed a new project they are hoping to begin working on: adding a dog park for the city of Breckenridge. The largest cost would come from installing a fence for the park. They did not make any official plans regarding the whereabouts about the park or a timeframe. They have the new project listed as one of their top agenda items to discuss at their next meeting in August.
In other news, the city’s Billing Clerk Lori Gefre announced that Minnesota’s 2020RIDEMN1 bike ride will be starting in Breckenridge and traverse a route to Hinkley/St. Croix State Park, Saturday, Sept. 12- Saturday, Sept. 18.
The annual bike ride fundraises money and raises awareness about cancer through biking across the state. They bike for a total of 302 miles, averaging 50-60 miles a day. The cost is $475.
The next Active Living Committee meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.