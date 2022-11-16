The Nov. 9 Active Living Committee meeting saw members discussing two possible grant applications for Breckenridge attractions. One proposal was sent in for a project at Jefferson Park and the other proposal included plans for the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area.

The grant would come from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a full application is due Dec. 22. However, the applications will need city council approval prior to submission.



