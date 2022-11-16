The Nov. 9 Active Living Committee meeting saw members discussing two possible grant applications for Breckenridge attractions. One proposal was sent in for a project at Jefferson Park and the other proposal included plans for the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area.
The grant would come from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a full application is due Dec. 22. However, the applications will need city council approval prior to submission.
In Jefferson Park, committee members hope to build sidewalks as it’s currently lacking the accessible infrastructure. MNDOT’s response to this proposal was positive, meaning a full application will be expected.
According to meeting minutes, Sarah Lansing will work with other committee members to nail down project specifics like cost breakdowns and other details. The project is intended to link this sidewalk path to existing sidewalks throughout Breckenridge, meant to allow citizens to enjoy the benefits of a walkable/bikeable community.
The proposal for the Adventure Area came back to the committee with a few more notes. MNDOT recommends a complete analysis of the project to ensure it meets the $50,000 application funding minimum. If the project doesn’t meet the minimum, it will be ineligible to receive these grant funds.
The proposal’s response also questioned the fit of this project for Active Transportation grant funds. According to meeting minutes, the program focuses on connecting destinations and serving a transportation need, something they don’t think fits the adventure area.
However, the committee spoke about the danger of crossing Minnesota Avenue and railroad tracks to even reach the adventure area.
“The discussion included changing the lines of traffic (example: taking out the center turn lane), tallying traffic on Minnesota Avenue and how many people are entering this area and adding a sidewalk to the south side of Minnesota Avenue,” meeting minutes read.
One of the adventure area’s originator’s, Scott Nicholson, has been tasked with the grant work, including specific numbers and information, moving forward.
Another project the committee has had an eye on is the Safe Routes to School project. It initially went out for bids more than a month ago, but zero contractors jumped at the opportunity.
Pronounced dead by Public Service Director Neil Crocker at an October Breckenridge City Council meeting, the project has found new life and will open for bids at the end of November.
In other news, could Breckenridge be home to more pickleball courts? Reed Johnson told the committee that a community member asked if there would be more pickleball courts added. Citing constantly popular and full facilities, the community member has found that there often isn’t a court available for them to play at.
The next Active Living Committee meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in the Breckenridge City Hall.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.