The Breckenridge Active Living Committee met Wednesday, July 13 to discuss current projects and events in the city.
Most projects had no updates at this time, but Scott Nicholson gave the committee an update on the Bois de Sioux Adventure Area. The committee also discussed the upcoming Headwaters Day to be held in September.
After a mid-June start date the adventure area has just under a mile of rideable trails completed.
Starting Monday, July 18, Nicholson will be holding weekly meetings to assist in cleaning and clearing the trails at 6:30 p.m. The trails and surrounding areas are still expected to be improved or enhanced through construction and landscaping.
According to Nicholson, PartnerSHIP 4 Health is interested in funding signage, bike racks and bicycle maintenance stations, to take place over the next several years.
The city has also requested that picnic tables, garbage bins and dog waste stations be placed in the area.
The possibilities of the place are endless as Nicholson has heard inquiries about kayak kiosks, drone skills, designated parking and many other ideas. Funding is still ongoing for the project, but they are applying for grants and hoping for donations.
Currently, Headwaters Day has eight vendors signed up with other activities including face painting, 5k, library book sale and a pageant. The pageant director is looking for contestants between the ages 17-22 and sponsors to assist with the event.
The committee will be working to contact folks who have participated in the past to get more engagement.
The next Active Living Committee meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. in the Breckenridge City Hall.
Other future events include:
• Headwaters Music Festival, July 21-24, Twin Towns areas
• National Night Out, Aug. 2, OxCart Trail Park
• Wilkin County Fair, Aug. 18-21, Welles Memorial Park
