Active Living Committee hears mountain bike trail proposal

The dashed lines indicate the route the trail is planned to take. 

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Two Breckenridge residents have envisioned bringing a mountain biking trail to the city. While the project is still in the planning stages, the two have made efforts to bring it into fruition.

Wednesday, April 13, Brooks Klinnert and Scott Nicholson brought a presentation on the proposed trail to the Active Living Committee hoping to find a fiscal agent in the committee. The presentation detailed where the trail would go, the steps needed to create the trail and answered questions on upkeep and other possible issues.

“I was motivated for this project because my son and his friend were having to practice their mountain biking in Fargo,” Klinnert said. “I thought we could do that here and bring more people to our community.”

According to their presentation the proposed trail would be located at the grass clipping and leaf drop off site at Pope

Street, south of Favorites Deli and V-Mart off Minnesota Ave. The trail will end up being approximately 1.3 miles long.

The trail is planned to be low difficulty so riders of any experience or age will be able to take part.

Unfortunately, Breckenridge Billing Clerk Lori Gefre said the committee is unable to be a fiscal agent for the project as they don’t have their own account. To get funding for the project Klinnert and Nicholson will have to bring it forward to the Breckenridge City Council.

“We did not take any official action on this proposal,” Gefre said. “Being a fiscal agent is more of a city thing, not something we do at a committee level.”

The estimated cost to start the trail, build signage and maintain the trail for two years is about $5000. The money is planned to come from grants and donations.

However, the two have a list of people and businesses that have pledged to help build the trail or donate to its creation. Partnership 4Health member Patrick Hollister said they would be happy to sign a letter of support for the project if it’s needed.

After the first two years, they plan for the trail to be low maintenance with seasonal-related maintenance and cleanup being done by local riders and volunteers.

According to the presentation this project could be completed in a short amount of time, hopefully opening for public use in summer 2022.

“I know there are no mountains here but that doesn’t mean we can’t grow the mountain biking community here,” Klinnert said.

While nothing is set in stone yet, Klinnert hopes to bring this before the City Council in their Monday, May 2, meeting.



Tags

Load comments