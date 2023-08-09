The Active Living Committee has been staying busy with expanding plans for the upcoming Headwaters Day on September 9. When the committee met on Wednesday, Aug. 9, they continued to settle on details related to advertising and vendors.

The committee also began talks about projects occurring around town and potential future projects.

Active Living Committee looks to Youth and Seniors for ideas on projects
A pedestrian/bike trail alongside Cty. Highway 75 in Breckenridge, Minn. A preliminary study funded by PartnerSHIP 4 Health helped with its development back in 2011-2012. 


