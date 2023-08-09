Active Living Committee looks to Youth and Seniors for ideas on projects

The Active Living Committee has been staying busy with expanding plans for the upcoming Headwaters Day on September 9. When the committee met on Wednesday, Aug. 9, they continued to settle on details related to advertising and vendors.
The committee also began talks about projects occurring around town and potential future projects.
Public outdoor exercise equipment prices come in
The committee received prices for a few models of outdoor exercise equipment from GameTime. The idea to have AARP outdoor fitness parks was pitched at the previous meeting. The equipment could cater to the senior population while being accessible for all ages.
The committee viewed two different models. The THRIVE 250 Outdoor Fitness Gym allows five people to exercise at the same time and occupies 250-square feet of space. The price for this model is $14,856.00.
The equipment would allow people to do pull-ups, push-ups, multiple core exercises, squats and other exercises.
The equipment is made of durable materials meant to withstand the elements and help users isolate specific muscle groups.
The second model is THRIVE 450 outdoor gym, which is priced at $30,235.00. The 450 model occupies 450-square feet and allows 10 people to perform exercises in the compact space with various equipment.
Both models would include instructional signs for exercise suggestions.
GameTime is offering up to 100% matched funds with a grant opportunity for the purchase of the equipment. The committee thought to hold a fundraiser, or find sponsorship, to raise funds to help with the grant process and purchasing the equipment.
The idea is being tabled for further discussion in upcoming Active Living Committee meetings.
PartnerSHIP 4 Health offers to fund trail/bike/pedestrian studies
Patrick Hollister with PartnerSHIP 4 Health asked the committee if there were any areas around town they thought might be needing a new walking/biking/pedestrian path.
PartnerSHIP 4 Health had helped fund a trail study back in 2011-2012 that resulted in the walking path alongside Cty. Highway 75 from the Breckenridge Family Center to St. Francis Hospital. Hollister and PartnerSHIP 4 Health was offering to fund any trail studies for the 2024 year.
The study would be a preliminary part of the project. No engineering specifications would be included. The study would only include a route study/concept plan looking at topography and right of way. Information from the study would help supply data for the grant application process.
The committee made three suggestions at three separate areas around the city. One strong candidate was from Minnesota Ave. to Cty. Highway 12 until it intersects with Cty. Highway 10 heading out of town in the direction of Tom Richels County Park. Members of the committee agreed to do further research of different areas before moving forward with anything.
The Committee also discussed reaching out to the Senior Center in Breckenridge to see about any ideas for projects in the community. Members of the youth have also been invited to attend the committee meeting to voice any needs or ideas.
The next Active Living Committee meeting will be held on Sept. 13, 2023, at Breckenridge City Hall.