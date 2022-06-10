Active Living Committee talk about recent projects

The Breckenridge Active Living Committee held their monthly meeting Wednesday, June 8 where they discussed business as usual.
The meeting began with a short explanation from Director of Public Service Neil Crocker on the Safe Routes to School project proposal. The project will not be completed this summer as there were no bids submitted. They will begin searching for bids again in the fall.
Afterwards, they discussed a bench donation to the Twin Towns’ dog parks. They have both been delivered to the city shops and await installation in Breckenridge and Wahpeton. The committee then talked about “putting the dog park to rest,” and taking it off the agenda. Members of the committee seemed to agree with this sentiment.
They then began discussing food, entertainment, vendors, volunteers and parade details regarding Headwaters Day, Sep. 10. So far they have five vendors signed up, but are hoping to have many more in the coming months pledge to be there. President Shawn Roberts told the committee that she believed the event would also be held on homecoming weekend for Breckenridge High School. Having a theme for the event was discussed, however, no decision was made about it.
The committee brought up a project idea of putting sidewalks in Jefferson Park, measured to approximately 1,960 feet or over a quarter of a mile. Crocker said this would definitely be a grant project as he estimated it would cost upwards of $100,000 at $9 a square foot of concrete. More discussion is expected as the committee is supportive of the project to help better the park.
The next Active Living Committee will be held July 13, at 9 a.m. in Breckenridge City Hall.
