Actor from LA traces roots back to Wahpeton

Douglas Gabrielle Jr. has had two passions in life. One is flying and the other theater. He’s logged over 5,000 flight hours and been an actor for 35 years. He’s gotten to do both passions for an extended period of time.
“I never got rich or famous. Never wanted to be famous, I wouldn’t have minded rich,” Gabrielle said, laughing.
He has been the technical director with a group in California called ArtsUP! LA. The group offers artistic opportunities to artists and actors with differing abilities.
One band in the group has members that have autism. Another band has a keyboard player who is blind. Gabrielle Jr. has worked with a group theater for the blind, the only one of its kind in the country. “It’s very fulfilling,” he said.
He also worked with a group of veterans.
He served in the Army from 1967-1970 with the mechanized infantry in Vietnam during the war. He remembers two phrases from his time in the Army. “Interesting” was the word they used when they meant “really scary,” and “fascinating” was the word they used when they meant “absolutely terrifying.”
Gabrielle Jr. took flight lessons in a flying club while in the Army. When he returned from Vietnam, he finished his private pilot license and eventually became manager of press relations for Piper Aircraft.
Of his time in Vietnam, he said he wouldn’t change a thing. There were negative experiences, as well as positive ones. The sense of camaraderie that comes with being in a group of people is one of the things that attracted him to the stage.
He admits that the intensity is not the same, without the combat, the risks are not the same either. The risks are purely artistic, not physical.
Gabrielle has worked as a stage actor in Los Angeles since 1997. He started acting before California at the tender age of 41 and has performed at many locations across the United States.
At one point, he played the role of Cowardly Lion in a traveling theater that toured in 34 cities. He was also part of a children’s theater tour of the midwest that had made it to Fargo, North Dakota, but not Wahpeton.
He hasn’t been on a vacation outside California in nearly three decades. Until recently, when Gabrielle decided he would compile his bucket list items into one road trip. He’s been on the road for two months.
“I’ve always wanted to come here, because my mother was born here, as was her father,” Gabrielle said. Part of his bucket list is to fill gaps in his family tree that he’s been working on for the past 15-20 years. It’s been sparse, but he has had luck in Wahpeton.
He came to Wahpeton in hopes of finding copies of his mother’s, grandfather’s and great-aunt’s birth certificates.
His mom, Helen Susan Lounsbury, was born in Wahpeton in 1922. Her life’s dream was to become a social worker. She became head of adoption placement in a group home in Chicago. He was very proud of her, especially knowing she was a child of the great depression.
Gabrielle’s dad, Gabrielle Sr., was from upstate New York and was working as a cameraman for a TV station in Chicago when Gabrielle Jr. was born. His dad would then become a writer, director and producer for an ad agency. The family would move from Chicago to New York when Jr. was 11.
Gabrielle Jr.’s grandfather, Charles Edwin Lounsbury, was a lawyer in Wahpeton back in the days when he didn’t have to go to law school. Charles was a clerk to a lawyer until passing the bar exam and becoming a lawyer.
Gabrielle Jr.’s great aunt, May Lounsbury, was two years older than Charles and graduated from Northwestern University six months before the Wright brothers first flight in 1903. She graduated with a degree in physics.
Traveling to Wahpeton has proved immensely valuable for Gabrielle Jr. Certain things he couldn’t find on Ancestry.com. In his father’s case, his parents weren’t listed on his death certificate, and his birthplace was inaccurate. He’s also been clearing up any family confusion around his great-grandmother’s husband.
Gabrielle Jr.’s great-grandmother was Clara Lounsbury, who was married to Benjamin Franklin Lounsbury and was buried in Wahpeton after she died in 1905. According to his family, Benjamin supposedly had a father named George Washington Lounsbury. After conducting further research, Gabrielle Jr. figured out the two men were actually brothers.
Clara Lounsbury's maiden name was Woodhull, she was the daughter to John and Sarah Woodhull, Gabrielle Jr.'s great-great grandparents. The Woodhull's share a family burial plot in Wahpeton.
His great-grandmother on his mom’s side was Lulu MacIntyre. Her daughter Rosmund MacIntyre was Gabrielle Jr.’s grandmother, and became a Lounsbury after marrying Charles.
“I have a colorful history,” Gabrielle Jr. said.
The MacIntyre family name dates back to Scotland, to family members that fought alongside William Wallace. The story is that his family moved from the Isle of Skye to the mainland where they rented land for four centuries. When they weren’t able to pay the rent, which was paid annually, they were kicked off the land.
Many of his family then immigrated to Canada, New England and Indiana. The ones that stayed in Scotland became highwaymen, no longer owning land.
Another item on his bucket list was to drive an electric car. So he’s been driving a Hyundai IONIQ 5 that he’s recently named Sparky. The car has made the trip a comfortable one for Gabrielle Jr. He’s taken the scenic route around the country, driving from as far south as New Orleans, to as far north as Maine. With no destination in mind, he has managed to keep away any pressure.
He has visited the only two states he had not yet been to, New Hampshire and Maine. His arrival in Wahpeton marked mile number 7,000. He predicts the total trip to be around 12,000 miles.
Most of his stops were to friends that he made during his acting career that have spread out across the country. One stop was to a retired naval officer who he taught to fly in the 1970s.
Gabrielle Jr. has been traveling to national parks taking advantage of a new bill that allows retired veterans free entrance. His stops also depend on whether chargers are available to recharge his car.
He had stopped at the Grand Canyon prior to Wahpeton and after showing his veteran administration ID, received a lifetime pass to the park.
His bucket list includes visiting Mt. Rushmore next, then Yellowstone. After that, he wants to swing over to Seattle to visit theater friends and attend plays. Then he’s aiming for Yosemite, afterwards probably home, unless something else comes up.