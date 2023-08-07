Actor from LA traces roots back to Wahpeton
Douglas Gabrielle Jr. of Los Angeles, California. 

Douglas Gabrielle Jr. has had two passions in life. One is flying and the other theater. He’s logged over 5,000 flight hours and been an actor for 35 years. He’s gotten to do both passions for an extended period of time.

“I never got rich or famous. Never wanted to be famous, I wouldn’t have minded rich,” Gabrielle said, laughing.

Gabrielle Jr.'s great-grandmother Clara Lounsbury, buried in Wahpeton. 
Gabrielle Jr.'s great-great grandparents John and Sarah Woodhull, buried in Wahpeton. 


