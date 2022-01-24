Purchase Access

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Several North Dakota legislators are set to be recognized at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for their conservative voting records based off of a just released analysis from the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA).

"Lawmakers received high marks for their efforts to limit excessive COVID-19 'emergency' orders and advance conservative legislation protecting Second Amendment rights and banning 'critical race theory,'" ACUF stated.

CPAC will take place in Orlando, Florida from February 24-27, 2022. To earn an invitation, a lawmaker must vote with the conservative position at least 80 percent of the time, as calculated by CLA.

  The following members received the highest scores in their respective chambers: 

North Dakota State Senate:

Oley Larsen, 98 percent 

Jason Heitkamp, 88 percent

tie between Jordan Kannianen and Janne Myrdal, both 85 percent

tie among  Doug Larsen, Scott Meyer and  Michael Wobbema, all 83 percent

North Dakota State House of Representatives

Rick Becker, 100 percent

Larry Bellew, 98 percent

Nathan Toman, 96 percent

tie between Dan Ruby and Mike Schatz, both 93 percent

tie among  Cole Christensen, Scott Louser and Matthew Ruby, all 91 percent

Claire Cory, 90 percent

