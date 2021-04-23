Addie’s Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to offering services to those impacted by perinatal disorders; pregnancy, infant or child loss; and families receiving NICU services, is now accepting clients.
Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor and founder of Addie’s Angels Ashley Thompson began the organization after she and her husband, Chad, endured the death of their baby girl, Adelyn, shortly after her birth in February 2020.
Thompson and her husband struggled to find professionals to support them during the months following her death. Through her research, Thompson could only find two practicing grief counselors who specialize in pregnancy and infant loss in the state of North Dakota. The lack of available support inspired them to create Addie’s Angels.
In September 2020, the Thompsons hosted a virtual 5k event to raise funds to obtain nonprofit status. In January 2020, the organization reached its goal. Addie’s Angels now has its own website, where people can connect with individual, family and group therapy services, hospital services and funeral support.
“That’s the whole point of Addie’s Angels is to be a resource for anyone,” Thompson said. “This could be the father, this could be a grandparent, a friend, an auntie and uncle. This could be the medical provider that had a really hard time with that loss. This is really open for counseling services for anybody.”
Thompson is joined by licensed counselor DeNae Haagenson and therapy dog, Tucker, who Thompson handles. She and Haagenson both underwent Maternal Mental Health intensive training through Seleni in order to provide specialized care.
Thompson said she hopes to expand her team of therapists. They also have a team of volunteers, trained by Thompson and Haagenson, who can offer support in certain situations.
“If I could have Addie’s Angels be in every state, that’s the end goal,” Thompson said. “The truth of it is, this is a need not just in North Dakota and Minnesota. This is a need in every state.”
The organization offers in-house therapy for those who may not have the energy to seek help elsewhere. The in-hospital services will dispatch a therapist to a hospital room to offer support and safe communication. Therapists can also work with hospital staff to carry out an individual’s wishes.
Addie’s Angels offers funeral services, where a therapist can meet with families and their service director to provide support and guidance. Trained volunteers will also be able to assist with funeral services, Thompson said.
“Addie’s Angels is a counseling agency for all,” Thompson said.
Talking about perinatal disorders; pregnancy, infant or child loss; and new pregnancies after a loss is already stigmatized, Thompson said, and even more so for people who aren’t the mother. Addie’s Angels is striving to bring the topics into conversation and normalize them.
“That is why Addie’s Angels is here. We started because we lost Addie, but we’re opening up and seeing there are so many things that are needed. That’s my emphasis, just knowing that we’re really here to support families and we are a resource. And if you’re not sure we can help, call,” Thompson said.
Addie’s Angels can be reached at www.addiesangelsnd.org, or by calling (701) 237-1597.
