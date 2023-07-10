Adding fiber optic connectivity to your home may increase its value, to incentivize expansion Red River Communications says

With newly received funds, Red River Communications plans to expand their fiber optic services to a number of unserved and underserved homes in the Wilkin and Richland County areas. The benefits to having broadband connectivity with fiber optic are numerous. However, one benefit might sweeten the pot.
Red River Communications Marketing Specialist Kari Kleingartner says choosing to have fiber optic installed may increase the house’s value.
According to a study published by the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Council Americas, having access to fiber internet may increase the value of the house by up to 3.1 percent, which the study likens to the addition of a fireplace or half bath.
Data is transmuted at the speed of light within strands of glass in each fiber optic cable. Fiber optic has approximately 10,000 times the bandwidth of a traditional copper cable. This fact alone means it creates a limitless cap for future available Wi-Fi speeds. According to the studies, Fiber optic adds value to the home because it will withstand multiple decades of technology advancements. Due to the shift of working remotely from home, as well as education and telehealth, fiber optic is an investment that will support that shift into the future.
Red River Communications also offers an internet package with up to one gigabyte of download and upload speed. They also offer Wi-Fi services and Digital TV.
“Fiber optic is the most reliable internet technology available,” Kleingartner says. While severe weather, temperature fluctuations and moisture may affect copper, DSL and wireless technologies, fiber optic is constructed from small, flexible strands of glass. The signal in fiber optic is light, and because it is not electricity, fiber internet is unaffected by electrical surges, moisture or cold.
Faster load times and higher quality streaming are other benefits of choosing fiber optic. With its expansive bandwidth and speeds for download and upload that range from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps, fiber optic is able to handle dozens of devices simultaneously.
The construction and addition of fiber optic may be pricey. According to Red River Communications, it can cost anywhere between $25,000 to $30,000 for the construction of fiber for one mile. However, grants have been received and a limited window of time has opened for people to apply for free construction to their homes. For a $50 application fee through Red River Communications, potential customers in Wilkin and Richland county can sign up and begin the investment.