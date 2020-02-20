Andrew Miklas, the Cooperstown, North Dakota man who began 2020 facing nine felony and misdemeanor charges, is facing an additional 10 charges.
Miklas, 31, appeared Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Richland County District Court, Wahpeton. He faces five charges of theft and/or possession of property valued between $1,000-$50,000, ranging from class B to class C felony-level; three charges of burglary, a class C felony and two charges of criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges are related to events which court documents state happened in Wahpeton, Richland County, North Dakota and elsewhere in the state in December 2019.
Through an investigation by the Wahpeton Police Department, Miklas is accused of knowingly receiving, retaining or disposing of a 1998 Dodge Dakota reported stolen out of Valley City, North Dakota.
On Jan. 1, 2020, Wahpeton officers responded to the report of a pickup stuck in a snowbank near Schmitty’s Plumbing and Heating, Wahpeton. The pickup, identified in court documents as the Dodge Dakota, was blocking a lane of traffic, missing its rear license plate and had sustained damage to its transmission. The front license plate was registered to a Chevy Silverado owned by Schmitty’s.
While officers investigated the Dakota, they observed a white van driving through Schmitty’s parking lot. They stopped the van and identified the driver as Miklas.
“Officers determined that the white van had been stolen from Schmitty’s Plumbing and Heating,” court documents state.
A search warrant subsequently executed at the Wyndmere, North Dakota residence where Miklas was staying turned up documents belonging to the Dakota’s owner. The owner later identified his garage door opener from a list of items seized from Miklas. The Dakota is valued at $1,500.
Miklas is also accused of burglarizing and causing damage to the Schmitty’s building between Dec. 26-30, 2019. An employee reported on Dec. 30 that an outside steel door had been pried open and three checkbooks, 10 office credit cards and $150 in cash were missing. Damage to the steel door was estimated at $500.
A surveillance video showed Miklas allegedly using one of the stolen credit cards, documents continue. When he was stopped by officers on Jan. 1, they found a bag allegedly containing his identification along with three credit cards belonging to Schmitty’s Plumbing and Heating.
Miklas has entered a not guilty plea to the criminal mischief charge.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Miklas also allegedly burglarized and caused damage to the Leach Public Library, Wahpeton. The incident was reported that day by a library employee.
Surveillance video showed Miklas allegedly entering the library at 6:30 a.m. and carrying an ice chipper in the building’s basement. The library employee stated that it appeared Miklas used the chipper to attempt to open a locked door. This caused $400 of damage to the door and door frame, according to court documents.
Miklas is accused of allegedly entering a cash drawer and removing $90 in cash, as well as a Lenovo laptop computer from a desk inside the library.
Miklas has entered a not guilty plea to the criminal mischief charge.
Between Dec. 13-16, 2019, Miklas allegedly took a 2013 Chevy Silverado and gooseneck trailer belonging to Ellingson Drainage. The Silverado, valued at $25,000, was located by a Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Dec. 25, 2019 in a ditch along 173rd Avenue and 78th Street, Richland County, North Dakota.
The vehicle was missing its license plates, according to court documents. It had sustained an estimated more than $1,000 worth of damage. The vehicle’s identification number matched the vehicle owned by Ellingson Drainage.
“The Wahpeton Police Department made contact with (Miklas) on Jan. 1, 2020, and found a set of keys in (his) possession,” documents state. “The key and key fob found in the defendant’s possession belonged to the 2013 Chevy Silverado.”
Miklas allegedly admitted to a deputy that he found the vehicle and drove it away. The gooseneck trailer, which contained drain tile and was valued at $15,000, was not recovered.
Between Dec. 27-28, 2019, Miklas allegedly took a white 2013 Chevy Equinox valued at $25,000, personal property including credit cards and prescription pill bottles and a turquoise-covered steer skull valued at $2,500 from a residence in Leonard, North Dakota. The owners had not been at the property since October 2019, documents continue.
Deputies investigated the residence, finding the garage door was open and that it appeared as if someone had been looking through cabinets, dressers and closets.
The Equinox was later recovered by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A third party said they transported Miklas to the residence. He allegedly gave her a white vehicle to drive, saying he has borrowed it from a friend.
“One of the (victims’) vehicles was also found stuck in the snow near the residence,” court documents state.
On Jan. 1, 2020, Wahpeton police officers found property belonging to the victims in Miklas’ possession. Additional property was found when the Wyndmere residence was searched on Jan. 3, 2020. The steer skull was not recovered.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Miklas for the latest charges. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Bail was set at $20,000 cash or surety, State’s Attorney Megan Kummer said. Miklas was ordered to undergo drug testing and have no contact with the victims.
Daily News reported on Miklas’ additional charges in January 2020. They include one charge of theft and possession of property valued between $10,000-$50,000, a class B felony; one charge of preventing arrest, a class C felony; five class C felony charges of theft and possession of 30 total credit cards; one class A misdemeanor charge of drug paraphernalia possession and one class A misdemeanor charge of methamphetamine possession. These charges are related to the Jan. 1, 2020 incident in the Schmitty’s Plumbing and Heating parking lot.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a 2017 GMC van reported stolen, Daily News previously reported. During the traffic stop, Miklas allegedly attempted to prevent his arrest.
“Once asked to exit the GMC van, Miklas allegedly argued with officers before exiting, then began a physical confrontation with the officers before attempting to flee the area on foot,” Daily News reported.
A taser was deployed on Miklas on two separate occasions before officers were able to place handcuffs on him, according to court documents.
On Feb. 7, 2020, Miklas entered not guilty pleas to the nine charges. Court documents state he is represented by attorney Erica Chisholm. Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Cruff presides. He had set bail at $20,00 cash or surety, also ordering Miklas to undergo drug testing and have no contact with the victims, Daily News previously reported.
A felony dispositional conference for the nine charges is scheduled for April 6, 2020.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine or both.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine or both. A judge may also order order Miklas to pay restitution, Kummer said.
Miklas has been charged with, received dismissed charges for, entered guilty pleas to and/or been sentenced for multiple felonies and misdemeanors in North Dakota within the last decade, Daily News previously reported. They include burglary, arson, endangering by fire or explosion and terrorizing.
Richland County Jail rosters list Miklas as a “parole hold” prisoner. What this means, Kummer said, is that even if Miklas makes bond in Richland County, he would be placed in the custody of the North Dakota State Penitentiary because the conditions of his parole had been violated.
A preliminary hearing for Miklas’ 10 most recent charges has not been scheduled. He is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
