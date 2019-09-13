Venue change for Headwaters Day
The 20th annual Headwaters Day will still be held Saturday, Sept. 14 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. However, most events have moved from Welles Memorial Park to Valley Christian Church. Welles Memorial Park is too wet to be the primary activity site, organizers say.
Valley Christian Church is located at 721 Main St. in Breckenridge. The final schedule of Headwaters Day events is as follows:
• 8 a.m.-12 p.m.: pancake and sausage breakfast at Valley Christian Church
• 9 a.m.-12 p.m.: the Great Northern Caboose will be open
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: vendors will display and sell their goods at Valley Christian Church
• 10 a.m.-11 a.m.: Headwaters Day parade; lineup starts after 9 a.m. at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 11th Street; the parade route is east on Minnesota
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: the Wahpeton 12U baseball team will be selling taco in a bag, root beer floats and bottled water at Valley Christian Church
• 12-2 p.m.: OSPTI will have bounce houses at Valley Christian Church
• 12-2 p.m.: bingo will be held at Valley Christian Church
• 12 p.m.: the Clays of Glory Shootout, held at the Head of the Red Gun and Archery Club, begins
• 1 p.m.: drawing of the coloring contest winners; pictures can be picked up at the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce or Saturday at Valley Christian Church
Cinema 6, Breckenridge, is offering a free movie. “The Angry Birds 2” will be shown at 12:10 p.m., 2:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The Breckenridge Public Library is holding a used book sale from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The 4-H rummage sale is postponed until Saturday, Sept. 21. It will be held at Welles Memorial Park.
Wristbands are available for $4. They can be picked up at the chamber office, 1505 11th St. N. in Wahpeton, or at City Hall, 420 Nebraska Ave. in Breckenridge. Admission is free for ages five and under.
Debris removal begins at Legends building
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11, a 20-yard dumpster has been parked outside the former Legends building on Minnesota Avenue in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The dumpster is well-marked and will cause no pedestrian or traffic hazards, said Joel Hoistad, Breckenridge building official. When debris is being cleared from the building, the surrounding sidewalk is blocked off.
Debris removal is being handled by owner DeWayne Clark and whomever he’s working with, Hoistad said. Details of the project have been approved by Breckenridge officials including Police Chief Kris Karlgaard.
A considerable amount of debris needs to be removed from three levels in the building before renovations can begin, Daily News previously reported. It is unknown when the project will be completed.
