Administration provides updates to Breckenridge School Board

Members of the Breckenridge School Board met with administration on Monday, Nov. 18 to hear updates on the elementary, middle and high schools.
Superintendent Diane Cordes said the contract with Village Family Service Center, an employee assistance program for family behavioral health services, will be up for renewal in December. Confidential data set shows many employees and their family members make use of this service.
“I wanted to share that they do take advantage of this service so when that does come to a vote you are aware of that information,” Cordes said.
The school is currently looking at hiring a new photographer for Breckenridge schools to take school photos for students along with other clubs and organizations since LeMar Photography is leaving, according to Cordes. Interviews are ongoing.
Administrators met with parents to discuss the transformation of education that is ongoing in their junior high school.
“It was quite a contrasting experience, but it made me realize that we have a lot of communication to do with parents to help in a number of different ways. Help them understand the direction we are going and mostly the why,” Cordes said.
“We’ve been working at this for a long time and understand the why,” Cordes said. “But that’s not everyone so we need to do a better job communicating.”
Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson attended an informational session about special education and section 504. Erickson was particularly interested in the influence that a service animal could have in the school.
“Things are cruising right along. It’s been fun being in the classrooms and seeing learning in our active classrooms,” Erickson said.
High School Principal Craig Peterson provided the board an update on the school’s partnership with New Tech Network (NTN).
There will be a continuation of teachers and students participating in training including seventh and eighth-grade teachers who will be working with two team teachers from California. These California teachers will be training the Breckenridge teachers about culture, agency and other project-based learning skills.
“We’re talking about agency a lot in our schools. We’re talking about grit, effort, teamwork, and active participation,” Peterson said.
Peterson and Cordes are currently working with seniors to educate and help prepare these students for after high school.
“I’ve had really positive feedback with students and parents,” Peterson said. “It’s been going really well. Our seniors and parents have been very appreciate of the conversations.”
Peterson and Erickson will be working with the Search Institute for relationship building. They will be taking surveys with students to gather data about developmental relationships. It has similarities with Derek Peterson’s work, but more data-driven, Peterson said.
The administration is hoping to create a panel of college and business personnel to inform school staff and students about what they are looking for in a future student and employee. This will provide students with direction for college or post-high school work. It will additionally provide administration with tools to apply to their curriculum for educating students.
The next school board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. The board will also hold their Truth in Taxation meeting at this time for public discussion.
