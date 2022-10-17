‘Advocacy into Action’ focus of next Recovery Reinvented

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are seen at an earlier Recovery Reinvented event. The couple has made ending the shame and stigma surrounding the disease of addiction a priority. This year's Recovery Reinvented will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 online and in Grand Forks, N.D.

Ending the shame and stigma surrounding the disease of addiction is a possibility when people try turning “Advocacy into Action.” That is the message of the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will once again host Recovery Reinvented. Registration is open for the free event, which will be offered both in person at the Alerus Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and through a livestream broadcast at recoveryreinvented.com.



