‘Advocacy into Action’ focus of next Recovery Reinvented

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are seen at an earlier Recovery Reinvented event. The couple has made ending the shame and stigma surrounding the disease of addiction a priority. This year's Recovery Reinvented will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 online and in Grand Forks, N.D.
Ending the shame and stigma surrounding the disease of addiction is a possibility when people try turning “Advocacy into Action.” That is the message of the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will once again host Recovery Reinvented. Registration is open for the free event, which will be offered both in person at the Alerus Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and through a livestream broadcast at recoveryreinvented.com.
For nearly a decade, First Lady Burgum has spoken openly about her own addiction story. Recovery Reinvented continued a mission of better communication with people living with, recovering from and advocating for a life beyond addiction.
“National and local thought leaders at this year’s Recovery Reinvented will bring a wealth of knowledge and innovative ideas for how we can build and support strong communities of recovery,” First Lady Burgum said. “This year, like every year, we will continue to lift up courageous, inspiring stories of recovery from those with lived experience that provide the hope that people can and do recover from this disease.”
A record 107,000 overdose deaths in America were reported in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier in 2022. More than 80,800 of those deaths involved an opioid.
“We know the education, storytelling and hopeful inspiration offered at Recovery Reinvented is needed now more than ever,” organizers stated.
In addition to the Burgums, featured speakers will include Dr. Bruce Perry, a North Dakota native, national expert on the impacts of trauma and with Oprah Winfrey, author of the New York Times bestseller “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing.”
Carrie Steinseifer-Bates is a three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer and now an outreach manager at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Phillip Rutherford is the chief operating officer of Faces & Voices of Recovery. Teliea Baker is the director of The Door Recovery Lodge in New Town, North Dakota. Baker, Rutherford and Steinseifer-Bates are also all people in recovery. All will speak at Recovery Reinvented.
“(We’ll have) inspiring stories from local North Dakotans on how they overcame addiction and found recovery — captured through live, onstage Recovery Elevator Podcast recordings,” Recovery Reinvented organizers stated. “Free training (with) and distribution of Narcan, the opioid overdose-reversing antidote (will also be available).”
Daily News spoke with Recovery Reinvented Managing Director Jonathan Holth to learn more about this year’s event. While Recovery Reinvented has been held annually since 2017, the 2022 event marks its debut in Grand Forks.
“We always try to have a nice mix of speakers at our events, including experts on the brain and science of addiction and recovery, as well as people working with recovery organizations and people who are in recovery themselves,” Holth said. “This year, we’ve really achieved that mix.”
Each year, according to Holth, near or more than 50% of the audience for Recovery Reinvented is made up of people seeking or in recovery from addiction or the family members of people with addiction. He is proud of the Recovery Expo, allowing recovery providers a chance to speak with people who may benefit from their services.
“It’s really an opportunity for people to find out about the good things in our state and the great organizations that are fighting this battle every day,” Holth said.
The mission of the office of Recovery Reinvented is to eliminate the shame and stigma of addiction, Holth said. The office and its supporters have found that the best way of doing so “is to tell stories, powerful stories.”
“It’s having open, honest and regular dialogue about the disease of addiction, about recovery and the services available,” Holth said. “This is not a moral failing. This is a disease and we should treat it as such.”
Holth has yet to have found someone he knows who has not been touched in some capacity by addiction, he said. This includes people who have been addicts or are recovering from addiction themselves, people who have had addicts among their friends or people who have had addicts among their families.
“There’s never been a more important time to have open discussions about what this looks like and what we can all do together to improve the landscape in our state. We feel that Recovery Reinvented offers a free, hope-filled and inspiring day for people to learn more. By holding events like this, and making them as accessible as ever, we can make a difference,” Holth said.
